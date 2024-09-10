With countless iconic brands under its corporate umbrella and a history that dates back to the 1800s, the General Mills corporation has initiated its fair share of product recalls over the years. Large-scale product recalls in the U.S. were virtually unheard of until around the 1970s, however, they have become more commonplace in recent times. While the history of General Mills product recalls isn't nearly as old as the company itself, it's safe to say that the corporation has been forced to recall significant quantities of its products nevertheless.

The following are the biggest recalls in the history of the General Mills company. Many of these recalls can be considered big simply because large quantities of products were affected — more than a million items in one instance — while others are included for the seriousness of risk they posed or the fact that popular products by iconic brands ended up implicated. The most common culprits for recalls are foodborne bacteria like salmonella and E. coli followed by undeclared allergens, but those aren't the only reasons for these major product recalls. Keep reading to learn more about the biggest recalls in General Mills history.