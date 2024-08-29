The Boar's Head Deli Meat Listeria Outbreak Is Worse Than We Feared
The listeria outbreak that started on July 19, 2024 continues to affect people, with a total of 57 cases — each leading to hospitalization — and nine deaths, according to the CDC. The source of the listeria outbreak, per the USDA, was discovered by the Maryland Department of Health, which found listeria in a sample of Boar's Head liverwurst that tested positive for the same strain affecting consumers. This is the largest listeria outbreak in the U.S. since 2011.
Deli meats are one of the foods most likely to be recalled, as listeria can survive on deli equipment and easily contaminate food, hands, and surfaces. In response to the outbreak, Boar's Head has recalled more than 7 million pounds of deli meat products. Originally, only nine items were recalled, including Strassburger Brand Liverwurst and other ready-to-eat deli meats. Now, the USDA says a total of 71 products with sell-by dates between July 29 and October 17, 2024 are subject to recall (the complete list can be found on the Boar's Head website). The meats were not only distributed across the U.S. but were also sent to the Cayman Islands, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Panama. If you are uncertain whether or not you have a recalled product, check for "EST. 12612" or "P-12612" on your meat's USDA inspection label.
Listeriosis symptoms and what to do with recalled items
Some of the biggest meat recalls in U.S. history have been due to listeria outbreaks, though other foods can also be infected, as evidenced by the Dole Salad listeria outbreak that ended in April 2022. Per the CDC, listeria infection can cause many symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, headaches, and tiredness. It more severely affects pregnant people, those over 65 years old, and those with weakened immune systems, as these people have a higher risk of the infection turning into invasive listeriosis, which occurs when listeria spreads beyond the gut. It's less common for other groups of people infected with listeria to become seriously ill. Symptoms can appear anywhere between the same day and 10 weeks after consuming the infected food. The CDC says the most common time frame, however, is a two-week symptom onset.
Checking your fridge for recalled meat is vital. Listeria can still survive — or even thrive and grow — on foods in the refrigerator, but it can be killed once the food reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit. Any surface that may have come in contact with a recalled meat needs to be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. Recalled food should be put in a sealed bag in the garbage. According to the CDC, an estimated 1,600 people are infected with listeria each year, and about 260 of these cases result in death.