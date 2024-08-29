The Boar's Head Deli Meat Listeria Outbreak Is Worse Than We Feared

The listeria outbreak that started on July 19, 2024 continues to affect people, with a total of 57 cases — each leading to hospitalization — and nine deaths, according to the CDC. The source of the listeria outbreak, per the USDA, was discovered by the Maryland Department of Health, which found listeria in a sample of Boar's Head liverwurst that tested positive for the same strain affecting consumers. This is the largest listeria outbreak in the U.S. since 2011.

Deli meats are one of the foods most likely to be recalled, as listeria can survive on deli equipment and easily contaminate food, hands, and surfaces. In response to the outbreak, Boar's Head has recalled more than 7 million pounds of deli meat products. Originally, only nine items were recalled, including Strassburger Brand Liverwurst and other ready-to-eat deli meats. Now, the USDA says a total of 71 products with sell-by dates between July 29 and October 17, 2024 are subject to recall (the complete list can be found on the Boar's Head website). The meats were not only distributed across the U.S. but were also sent to the Cayman Islands, the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Panama. If you are uncertain whether or not you have a recalled product, check for "EST. 12612" or "P-12612" on your meat's USDA inspection label.