Chain Restaurants With The Best All-You-Can-Eat Deals

All-you-can-eat deals have many diehard fans, and it's easy to see why. Endless buffets can offer a huge range of choices, allowing food enthusiasts to indulge in different flavors without committing to one specific dish. Plus, with so many options, you're pretty much guaranteed to find something you like. Another reason why these deals are so popular is their value. The freedom to eat your fill at a fixed price makes people feel like they're getting a great deal, especially if they arrive hungry or have a big appetite.

Given so much demand, it's not surprising that many chain restaurants offer bottomless dining deals. While some establishments focus on huge buffets, others offer specials as an addition to their standard menu. These promotions can vary greatly, ranging from unlimited helpings of a particular dish to bottomless drink refills. In addition, some are permanent fixtures on the menu while others are limited-time offers designed to attract customers during quieter periods of the year.

Feeling peckish? Take a look at our roundup of some of the best chain restaurant all-you-can-eat deals around.