Eggs Are Being Recalled In 9 States Over Salmonella Concerns
On September 6, the CDC issued a food safety alert involving eggs produced by Milo's Poultry Farms LLC. Testing by the FDA confirmed a specific strain of salmonella bacteria present in the facility where eggs are packed as well as areas that house hens. The alert accompanies a recall of affected products sold under Milo's Poultry Farms or Tony's Fresh Market labels. Illnesses have been reported in nine states, with the majority of cases occurring in Illinois and Wisconsin (Contaminated eggs were sold in both states as well as Michigan.) Other states cited in the alert include Virginia, Colorado, Utah, California, Minnesota, and Iowa.
Eggs with labels bearing the names Milo's Poultry Farms or Tony's Fresh Market should be discarded immediately, regardless of the expiration date, size, or type of eggs. While there have been 24 hospitalizations connected to this salmonella outbreak, no deaths have been reported. This is the latest of 2024's biggest food recalls so far, which have included well-known brands like Trader Joe's and Great Value, a private label brand available at Walmart.
Crucial facts regarding the Milo's Poultry Farms recall
Salmonella is a type of bacteria that can cause stomach cramping, nausea, and diarrhea. Most people experience a full recovery from the infection once symptoms pass, but there is a risk of complications that can cause serious health problems in some individuals such as babies, young children, and older adults. Poultry and eggs (among other foods) are often subject to the bacteria, which is why the USDA has cracked down on salmonella contamination in chicken with stricter regulations on processors.
This outbreak is particularly challenging because the antibiotics normally used to treat salmonella infections are not as effective due to the drug-resistant nature of this specific strain. Packages should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Additionally, any areas where eggs had contact with surfaces must be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized. In the event of more serious symptoms, such as excessive vomiting and fevers higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit, medical attention should be sought immediately. Along with steering clear of recalled products, stay safe by heeding the signs eggs may not be safe to eat such as avoiding cracked or broken shells and unpleasant odors.