Eggs Are Being Recalled In 9 States Over Salmonella Concerns

On September 6, the CDC issued a food safety alert involving eggs produced by Milo's Poultry Farms LLC. Testing by the FDA confirmed a specific strain of salmonella bacteria present in the facility where eggs are packed as well as areas that house hens. The alert accompanies a recall of affected products sold under Milo's Poultry Farms or Tony's Fresh Market labels. Illnesses have been reported in nine states, with the majority of cases occurring in Illinois and Wisconsin (Contaminated eggs were sold in both states as well as Michigan.) Other states cited in the alert include Virginia, Colorado, Utah, California, Minnesota, and Iowa.

Eggs with labels bearing the names Milo's Poultry Farms or Tony's Fresh Market should be discarded immediately, regardless of the expiration date, size, or type of eggs. While there have been 24 hospitalizations connected to this salmonella outbreak, no deaths have been reported. This is the latest of 2024's biggest food recalls so far, which have included well-known brands like Trader Joe's and Great Value, a private label brand available at Walmart.