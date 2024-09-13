Don't Believe The 'Elon Musk' Restaurant Bread Theory

You may have seen a funny video floating around on TikTok, in which Elon Musk appears to explain his theory about free bread at restaurants to Joe Rogan. According to this video, restaurants give customers free bread because it mostly contains sugar, which gets digested in a matter of minutes; all of that sugar gives people a rush of energy before it crashes back down, making them hungry and more likely to order dessert afterward to replace their sugar high.

One of the things that happen in our bodies when we eat carbs is that those carbs are converted into sugar, but the problem with this Musk theory is that it's entirely made up. The content creator uses artificial intelligence to mimic both Musk's and Rogan's voices and then syncs that up over a real video of them talking about something completely different on Rogan's podcast. The TikTok video quality is actually pretty good, but the uncanny valley hasn't yet closed entirely — you can still see odd little out-of-sync glitches in their faces that give away the game.

The video's description clearly states that it's for entertainment only and generated by A.I., but that hasn't stopped people from treating the video as if it's real, and the comments section on the video proves it. One commenter shares, "That's bs because bread always fills me up and I can't eat my food," while another echoes, "Every time I eat chips or bread I get full!!!"