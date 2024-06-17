Why McDonald's AI Drive-Thru Is Coming To A Screeching Halt

One of the things causing angst in the first quarter of the 21st century is a "Rise of the Robots" scenario straight out of "The Terminator." Okay, at this point it's not so much about mecha-monsters determined to wipe out the human race (although maybe that's more of a "Battlestar Galactica" thing), but more the very real possibility that significant numbers of us will lose our jobs to AI sooner or later. Make no mistake, that day is coming (the McKinsey Global Institute has estimated that nearly 800 million jobs could be lost worldwide by 2030), but for certain McDonald's employees, today is not that day. The restaurant chain's drive-thrus, it seems, will soon be 100% staffed by humans.

McDonald's started test-driving AI drive-thrus in 2021 in partnership with IBM and by now over 100 restaurants have this system in place. It's not without its glitches, which have no doubt provided headaches for customers and fodder for social media hilarity. Numerous viral videos have shown AI misunderstanding what customers ask for, adding unwanted items to their orders, and generally messing up. Perhaps because these unpaid employees aren't quite up to snuff, McDonald's announced to its franchisees in an email viewed by Restaurant Business that as of July 26, its drive-thrus will once again be AI-free. While it didn't cite any particular reason, CEO Chris Kempczinski admitted back in 2021 that AI ordering was only accurate about 85% of the time. The email notes that Mickey D's sees "an opportunity to explore voice ordering solutions more broadly."