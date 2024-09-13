This Was Princess Diana's Last Meal

When Princess Diana died in August of 1997, the world mourned. This classy woman, The People's Princess, was beloved, and the tragic loss stunned her admirers. The details of Diana's last night still fascinate people today. Just like folks want to know about her favorite candy bar or the dessert she most often requested, there is an enduring curiosity about the princess' last dinner.

Diana was with her companion, Dodi Al-Fayed, before and during the accident that took both of their lives. Security footage shows the couple in the elevator after having dinner ordered from the Ritz Hotel's restaurant L'Espadon in Paris. Diana reportedly chose Dover sole, vegetable tempura, and a mushroom and asparagus omelet.

Dover sole has long been a fish for discerning palates. The fish got its name from Dover, England, which had an abundance of it in its waters during the 19th century. A fish with an English name for an English princess seems fitting.