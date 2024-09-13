This Was Princess Diana's Last Meal
When Princess Diana died in August of 1997, the world mourned. This classy woman, The People's Princess, was beloved, and the tragic loss stunned her admirers. The details of Diana's last night still fascinate people today. Just like folks want to know about her favorite candy bar or the dessert she most often requested, there is an enduring curiosity about the princess' last dinner.
Diana was with her companion, Dodi Al-Fayed, before and during the accident that took both of their lives. Security footage shows the couple in the elevator after having dinner ordered from the Ritz Hotel's restaurant L'Espadon in Paris. Diana reportedly chose Dover sole, vegetable tempura, and a mushroom and asparagus omelet.
Dover sole has long been a fish for discerning palates. The fish got its name from Dover, England, which had an abundance of it in its waters during the 19th century. A fish with an English name for an English princess seems fitting.
Princess Diana's preferred foods
Toward the end of her life, Princess Diana avoided red meat. Instead, she was known to eat seafood, chicken, eggs, and vegetables with an occasional lamb dinner when entertaining guests. Her private chef, Darren McGrady, told Mashed that she gave him strict instructions for keeping her meals light and nutritious and even had him try juicing for the health benefits. Fish was commonly the center of Diana's meals, as were her favorite vegetarian stuffed peppers.
Diana's favorite brunch dish was a rich serving of eggs Suzette. Speaking with Hello! Magazine, Darren McGrady described the complex dish as "a baked potato scooped out with wilted spinach in the bottom, a poached egg on top, and then a little Hollandaise sauce, a tiny amount, with some potatoes piped around the edges." She regularly asked him to prepare it for her.