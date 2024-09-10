Why Dips Always Taste Better At A Restaurant

In the context of the wider dining etiquette, all types of dips fall into the fun, less structured category and are never taken too seriously. They are imagined as playful and vibrant party snacks or communal appetizers, and as such, they don't get much recognition. However, dips are a great opportunity to show off creativity, and their playful character always promises a fun dining experience that has the power to set the tone for the rest of the evening or upcoming orders. That's why these seemingly minor dishes deserve more hype and recognition.

Whether warm, cold, chunky, or smooth, dips are one of the things you are equally happy to see served at home or in restaurants. In restaurant settings, dips are featured on the menus of snack bars and casual eateries, but it's also common to find them at upscale locations. At home, we like to serve them as a part of a larger snack spread or as an interlude to a more substantial meal. These home versions are rarely unsuccessful, but restaurant dips always hit differently. We tried to look into this issue to find out why home-whizzed dips are never as good as the ones at your favorite restaurant.