Good & Gather Broccoli And Cheddar Omelet Cups Are, Strangely, Unhealthy

Eating healthy isn't the easiest thing to do, and it isn't just because people are picky eaters. With so many food brands to choose from, consumers are flooded with options that take precious time to sift through. It may seem like an odd thing to criticize, given the benefits of having regular access to a wide variety of foods, but there is a downside. Good & Gather's Frozen Broccoli & Cheddar Cheese Omelet Cups are a great example of why grocery shopping in 2024 is so complicated.

Target's grocery brand Good & Gather is marketed as a cheap alternative to brand name food items, making it a popular choice for shoppers on a budget. The brand aesthetic is inviting, the prices are reasonable, and there are a number of quality products the brand offers, including plant-based items and fair-trade coffee.

While some Good & Gather products may be a good choice, these omelet cups are concerning. Nutrition information is missing from the customer-facing side of the package. Depending on whether you're looking at an image of the packaging or reading the numbers listed on Target's website, you may see slightly different values listed. A single serving (the whole box) of omelet cups contains 24 or 25 grams of fat and 14 or 15 grams of saturated fat, respectively. That's between 70% and 75% of the recommended daily value. The product also has a whopping 265 milligrams of cholesterol, amounting to 88% of your suggested daily allowance.