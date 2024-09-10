Aldi's Charcuterie Section Has Customers Rushing To The Store
Along with being many folks' go-to place for affordable grocery staples, Aldi also has the perfect additions to your charcuterie board. In fact, the popular grocery chain's current selection of meats, crackers, jams, and sweets is causing a tizzy among shoppers on social media. On TikTok, the account @aldiallthetime provided a run-down of the latest and greatest charcuterie selections available at the store, and the expansive assortment is actually pretty impressive. In addition to the many flavors charcuterie boards offer, their visual appeal is another big selling point (it may even be why charcuterie boards are so popular in the first place). To this end, Aldi's selection looks as good as it presumably tastes. Shoppers can find some products on store shelves now, while others are slated to be released on September 11.
Customers can score a variety of chutneys and jams (sweet jalapeño chili sounds particularly enticing), and these can be paired with an assortment of cracker flavors, including organic seeded crackers and red chili-flavored scalloped crackers. Meat options include a salami variety pack, as well as salami sticks and sausage bites. Three flavors of both tapenade and mustard offer ample choices in the toppings department. And because no charcuterie spread is complete without some sweet treats, @aldiallthetime showed that Aldi also offers chocolate-covered cashews, glazed pecans, nut mixes, and acacia honey (which features a honeycomb inside the jar).
Inspiration for an Aldi-fueled charcuterie feast
The sheer magnitude of Aldi's charcuterie selection can make creating your own board seem a little overwhelming. If you need help deciding, Aldi fans have shared lots of great suggestions over on Reddit. One commenter recommended using the fig jam and a smattering of goat cheese to top crostini. Another person suggested combining "onion jam with the rosemary breadsticks, Genoa salami (from the charcuterie section) and a sharp creamy cheese" for a nice balance of flavors. As for the olive tapenade, one satisfied Aldi shopper dubbed the product "the best tapenade I've ever had" and recommended pairing it with bagel chips.
If you're seeking out the best types of meat for a charcuterie board, Aldi has you covered with its Charcuterie Trio, which features Genoa, Italian dry, and Calabrese salami in one convenient package. Tangy, fermented foods make for an excellent pairing with fatty meats, and Aldi's many varieties of cornichons and olives are ideal in that respect. Chili cornichons will likely offer a touch of spice, while feta-stuffed olives will no doubt combine tangy flavors with a nice, creamy cheese texture. If you're considering the red onion chutney, the garlic herb crostini could feature complementary flavors, while the sharpness of the Romano cheese crisps could offer a counterbalance to the chutney's subtle sweetness. With a virtually endless assortment of food pairings, Aldi's charcuterie section provides lots of options for fall entertaining.