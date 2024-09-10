Aldi's Charcuterie Section Has Customers Rushing To The Store

Along with being many folks' go-to place for affordable grocery staples, Aldi also has the perfect additions to your charcuterie board. In fact, the popular grocery chain's current selection of meats, crackers, jams, and sweets is causing a tizzy among shoppers on social media. On TikTok, the account @aldiallthetime provided a run-down of the latest and greatest charcuterie selections available at the store, and the expansive assortment is actually pretty impressive. In addition to the many flavors charcuterie boards offer, their visual appeal is another big selling point (it may even be why charcuterie boards are so popular in the first place). To this end, Aldi's selection looks as good as it presumably tastes. Shoppers can find some products on store shelves now, while others are slated to be released on September 11.

Customers can score a variety of chutneys and jams (sweet jalapeño chili sounds particularly enticing), and these can be paired with an assortment of cracker flavors, including organic seeded crackers and red chili-flavored scalloped crackers. Meat options include a salami variety pack, as well as salami sticks and sausage bites. Three flavors of both tapenade and mustard offer ample choices in the toppings department. And because no charcuterie spread is complete without some sweet treats, @aldiallthetime showed that Aldi also offers chocolate-covered cashews, glazed pecans, nut mixes, and acacia honey (which features a honeycomb inside the jar).