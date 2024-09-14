The Pasta Sauce Brand Sold At Costco That's Cheaper (And Better) Than Rao's

Jarred pasta sauces are a home chef's best friend, as they allow you to whip up dangerously delicious pasta recipes with far less effort. For the best outcome, you want to find a sauce that uses quality ingredients and offers a fresh, flavorful taste. Affordability is another important factor, especially when you consider some jarred sauces come with surprisingly hefty price tags. Take Rao's, for instance, which has a reputation for being on the costly side when compared to other brands. If you're seeking a less expensive alternative that doesn't skimp a bit on quality, Costco might have just what you're looking for.

Mashed compared products from Rao's and Victoria brands to determine which pasta sauce had the most to offer and ultimately deemed Victoria the clear winner when it comes to price and flavor. The taste test involved sampling four varieties from each brand, including marinara, tomato basil, vodka, and Arrabbiata sauces. Our reviewer found that Victoria sauces "had much more flavor" thanks to the noticeable "herbs and spices" within each type's flavor profile. The lone exception was Rao's Arrabbiata sauce, which was described as "one of the best [sauces] I've ever tasted."