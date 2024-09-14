The Pasta Sauce Brand Sold At Costco That's Cheaper (And Better) Than Rao's
Jarred pasta sauces are a home chef's best friend, as they allow you to whip up dangerously delicious pasta recipes with far less effort. For the best outcome, you want to find a sauce that uses quality ingredients and offers a fresh, flavorful taste. Affordability is another important factor, especially when you consider some jarred sauces come with surprisingly hefty price tags. Take Rao's, for instance, which has a reputation for being on the costly side when compared to other brands. If you're seeking a less expensive alternative that doesn't skimp a bit on quality, Costco might have just what you're looking for.
Mashed compared products from Rao's and Victoria brands to determine which pasta sauce had the most to offer and ultimately deemed Victoria the clear winner when it comes to price and flavor. The taste test involved sampling four varieties from each brand, including marinara, tomato basil, vodka, and Arrabbiata sauces. Our reviewer found that Victoria sauces "had much more flavor" thanks to the noticeable "herbs and spices" within each type's flavor profile. The lone exception was Rao's Arrabbiata sauce, which was described as "one of the best [sauces] I've ever tasted."
A winning combination of flavor and affordability
While Rao's jarred pasta sauce is a staple of Ina Garten's pantry, not everyone is on the bandwagon. In a Reddit thread extolling the virtues of Victoria Organic Marinara sauce, wherein the poster claimed its superiority to Rao's, some commenters took the opportunity to air grievances about the seemingly beloved latter brand. Descriptions of Rao's ranged from "basic" and "plain" to "very underwhelming." One person even called it "the blandest sauce I ever tasted."
While our reviewer was more forgiving with the Rao's sauce, they did admit that the well-known brand "tasted a bit diluted." And there's no beating the price comparison, as four 24-ounce jars of Victoria sauce cost $11.36 less than the same amount of Rao's (keep in mind that prices may vary when purchasing Victoria sauces from Costco). Rao's does offer a bit more variety when it comes to different types of sauces, but Victoria is no slouch with its 16 distinct varieties, per our reviewer. Based on these factors, switching to Victoria could lessen your grocery bill and infuse your pasta dishes with a fresh flavor recalling homemade sauces.