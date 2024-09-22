The Differences Between Lemon Meringue And Icebox Pie

Lemon meringue and lemon icebox pies might have similarities, but there are some key differences between these beloved treats. While they are each citrusy creations that have long histories in U.S. dessert culture, their textures and preparation methods set them apart. Lemon meringue pies have a tart curd-based filling paired with a marshmallowy topping and flaky pie crust. On the other hand, their icebox counterparts have no-bake creamy fillings. You might often see them topped with whipped cream, giving them a somewhat similar appearance to lemon meringue pie.

Icebox pies are super-easy to make. The filling is a simple concoction of creamy ingredients added to a crust. Rather than baking, the pie is chilled to set before eating. With whipped cream sold in most stores these days, these pies are even easier to finish (although you can always make homemade whipped cream if you're up for it).

Lemon meringue pies, on the other hand, require a tad more skill. It's not exactly difficult to whip up a lemon meringue pie, but knowing certain tips and tricks for working with the eggs will help, and it's a lot easier to make with a kitchen stand mixer (a handheld electric mixer will work, too).