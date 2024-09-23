Over-the-Top Shareable Scorpion Bowl Cocktail Recipe

The scorpion bowl dates back to the 1930s, making it one of the older tiki drinks. It was the brainchild of legendary Tiki bartender Trader Vic Bergeron, who encountered a similar shareable drink in at a bar in Honolulu. While the Hawaiian cocktail was made from fermented ti plant liquor, Bergeron's adaptation included rum, gin, brandy, fruit juices, and the classic tiki mixer orgeat. While Bergeron eventually simplified the drink, developer Patterson Watkins, in true tiki spirit, prefers her scorpion bowls fully loaded. This recipe is just as fruity and boozy as the original and has 14 ingredients, including three liquors, five mixers, and six different garnishes.

"Sharable cocktails are especially fun," says Watkins. "There's just something silly and whimsical about the whole ordeal." This is especially true if you add the optional flaming "volcano" in the middle. While scorpion bowls are pure joy all on their own, their sweet-tart flavor can also be the perfect accompaniment to a spicy meal. If you want to throw a tiki party, you could pair the cocktail with a pu pu platter that includes spicy chicken potstickers, crab rangoon, egg rolls, and shrimp toast.