The Aldi Wine That Stood Out So Much It Won An Award

It's no secret that discount grocery chain Aldi is well known for having award-winning wines that come with a lower price tag. One of these award winners is the store's Belletti Prosecco, which snagged the 2024 Product of the Year award in the wine category. It also took home a silver medal at the USA Wine Ratings in 2023. This sparkling wine will set you back less than $10, but according to these accolades, it's hitting way higher than your average bottle of cheap bubbly.

The Product of the Year awards are doled out based on a survey of 40,000 U.S. shoppers. This Aldi exclusive packs an extra-dry punch and is praised for its softer fruit notes at the start, as well as its citrus and apple finish. It's a blend of 85% Glera (the main grape used in Prosecco) and 15% other grape varieties, with an ABV of 11%. Described as crisp and refreshing with subtle peach and pear bubbles, this wine sounds versatile enough to pair with everything from seafood to spicy, Asian-style fare. So far, this bottle of bub has also raked in 4.7 stars on Wine.com, and Jeff Porter from Wine Enthusiast highlighted its "easy and carefree finish."