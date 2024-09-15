The Aldi Wine That Stood Out So Much It Won An Award
It's no secret that discount grocery chain Aldi is well known for having award-winning wines that come with a lower price tag. One of these award winners is the store's Belletti Prosecco, which snagged the 2024 Product of the Year award in the wine category. It also took home a silver medal at the USA Wine Ratings in 2023. This sparkling wine will set you back less than $10, but according to these accolades, it's hitting way higher than your average bottle of cheap bubbly.
The Product of the Year awards are doled out based on a survey of 40,000 U.S. shoppers. This Aldi exclusive packs an extra-dry punch and is praised for its softer fruit notes at the start, as well as its citrus and apple finish. It's a blend of 85% Glera (the main grape used in Prosecco) and 15% other grape varieties, with an ABV of 11%. Described as crisp and refreshing with subtle peach and pear bubbles, this wine sounds versatile enough to pair with everything from seafood to spicy, Asian-style fare. So far, this bottle of bub has also raked in 4.7 stars on Wine.com, and Jeff Porter from Wine Enthusiast highlighted its "easy and carefree finish."
How to pair Aldi's Belletti Prosecco
Whether you're serving it alongside a charcuterie board or a main course, Belletti Prosecco will provide a light, bubbly element, making it an excellent fit for a variety of dishes. Belletti Prosecco could match well with creamy pasta (we recommend this Cajun shrimp pasta Alfredo) and mild cheese plates. Prosecco is also a natural winner-winner with chicken dinner because of the contrast its fruit-forward acidity provides. Also, don't sleep on salad pairings — Prosecco's effervescence perfectly complements the freshness of crisp veggies and lettuce. Salads with savory ingredients like goat cheese, chicken, aged Parmesan, salmon, or bacon would no doubt be memorable matches with this wine.
If you're familiar with the differences between Champagne and Prosecco, you'll know that, while each is a type of sparkling wine (the umbrella category for these styles), they come from very specific regions of Europe. Belletti Prosecco hails from Veneto, Italy, so you know you're getting the real deal — and at a great price point. This makes it an ideal pick if you want to class it up at brunch, lunch, and dinner without breaking the bank. In fact, Prosecco is one of the best sparkling wines for making mimosas, so Aldi's award-winning bubbly (as opposed to that top-shelf bottle of Champagne) can make your bottomless brunch party a whole lot cheaper.