Doritos Flamin' Hot Limón Shrimp Tempura Sushi Roll Review: Fails To Bring The Heat

Kroger's sushi department is the landing place of the Doritos Flamin' Hot Limón tempura sushi roll, and it's the only place you'll be able to find it. It is currently available at over 1500 store locations throughout the United States, but will only be there for a limited time. With no announced end date, you may want to head into a Kroger sooner or later if you'd like to try the roll.

Kroger serves sushi from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day, but availability will fluctuate throughout the day. I'd recommend going in early to snag this roll, as I checked one Kroger later in the day to find an empty space where the Flamin' Hot roll had been. I was able to find one the next day a bit earlier, but I snagged the last one. These rolls are either being made in a limited supply, or Doritos lovers are picking them up quickly.

Kroger offers pick-up and delivery orders on the Kroger app, and you can order them on DoorDash, Instacart, or Uber Eats for grocery delivery, as well. Sushi is available on these services, but you will need to order earlier in the day to meet the deadline for their sushi department. For the app, order before 4 p.m. to have sushi included in your pick-up order.