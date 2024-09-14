The History Of The Discontinued Fruit Stripe Gum

Nostalgia is in — and if you identify as a Millennial, Gen X, or even a Baby Boomer, you might remember the classic Fruit Stripe Gum. As notable equally for its quick loss of flavor as its colorful zebra stripes and corresponding fruit flavors (Wet 'n Wild Melon, Cherry, Lemon, Orange, and Peach Smash), kids have always gone crazy for Fruit Stripe. In a mix of animation and live action, a classic commercial for the brand from the early 1990s showed a young, nerdy boy with a pocket protector transformed into a cool, hip kid with sunglasses by chewing the gum. Soon every kid wanted Fruit Stripe in their pocket!

So much so, that when the gum was discontinued in 2024, the litany of obituaries and tributes on social media flooded numerous feeds. @Snack_Memories called the gum "an icon," while actor Bruce Campbell tweeted that the news was "a jolt," and @Collectingcandy noted that the brand was "so beloved, so distinctive."

Sadly, although the gum has been discontinued after its over 50 years of production and distribution, its memory lives on. Read more about the rich history of this vibrant, quirky confection!