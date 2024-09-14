The 2 Big Mistakes People Make When Poaching Eggs In The Microwave
You may believe that the learning curve for poaching eggs is relatively high, but remember: You can easily prepare this breakfast dish using a convenient kitchen appliance. If your goal is to avoid common poached-egg mistakes in the kitchen, Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, has two crucial tips for you: Use the correct amount of water when poaching, and avoid cooking eggs in the microwave for too long.
While speaking with Mashed, Serrano-Bahri, first and foremost, urged home chefs to cook their eggs to 160 degrees Fahrenheit to avoid any potential food safety issues. With that in mind, the chef then highlighted his first tip for poaching eggs in the microwave, namely filling your poaching vessel with a sufficient amount of water. As the eggs-pert advised, "The egg needs to be fully enveloped in water, but not completely submerged." The proper technique entails adding "enough water to almost cover the egg," which ensures that both the egg white and yolk are fully cooked. In general, you'll need about ½ cup of water to poach one large egg in the microwave.
Cooking time is another crucial factor to consider
Texture is a huge consideration for poached eggs. The best examples of this dish feature soft, yielding egg whites and loose yolks, but this is easier said than done when you're a novice to the technique. To ensure the best outcome, Nelson Serrano-Bahri recommended paying close attention to the microwave timer. An extended cooking time will leave poached eggs with "a rubbery texture and a harder yolk," which may derail your breakfast.
Despite the appliance's ease of use, many people use their microwaves incorrectly, especially when poaching eggs. While the specific cook time will vary according to your recipe, it typically takes a little less than a minute and a half to achieve the perfect poached-egg texture. Additionally, many recipes warn against using your microwave's highest setting (at least if it has high-wattage capabilities), as the eggs may cook too quickly at max power. Per the eggs-pert, Serrano-Bahri, begin by nuking your egg for 30 seconds, then check it and continue microwaving using "20- to 30-second intervals" until you're satisfied with the texture. Serrano-Bahri's tips provide a better understanding of how to make a perfect poached egg in the microwave, which means you can enjoy this fancy breakfast dish with minimal fuss.