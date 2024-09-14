The 2 Big Mistakes People Make When Poaching Eggs In The Microwave

You may believe that the learning curve for poaching eggs is relatively high, but remember: You can easily prepare this breakfast dish using a convenient kitchen appliance. If your goal is to avoid common poached-egg mistakes in the kitchen, Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, has two crucial tips for you: Use the correct amount of water when poaching, and avoid cooking eggs in the microwave for too long.

While speaking with Mashed, Serrano-Bahri, first and foremost, urged home chefs to cook their eggs to 160 degrees Fahrenheit to avoid any potential food safety issues. With that in mind, the chef then highlighted his first tip for poaching eggs in the microwave, namely filling your poaching vessel with a sufficient amount of water. As the eggs-pert advised, "The egg needs to be fully enveloped in water, but not completely submerged." The proper technique entails adding "enough water to almost cover the egg," which ensures that both the egg white and yolk are fully cooked. In general, you'll need about ½ cup of water to poach one large egg in the microwave.