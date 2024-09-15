Frozen Foods You Should Never Buy From Target

Nothing beats a Target run — one where your cart is filled with the newest home decor, an outfit for your next party, beauty supplies, and packed to the brim with groceries that you can't wait to eat. Target somehow always tricks you into buying more than you need, right? But while the big-box store offers a plethora of options when it comes to fresh and frozen foods, some items should be a hard pass for shoppers.

Many people love frozen meals because they are quick, easy, and in some cases nutritious or affordable. If you're a frequent visitor to the frozen foods aisle, you know that you can get anything from appetizers to full blown meals, and everything in between. Not all frozen foods are great, however, and we dove in to find out which products you shouldn't spend your money on during your next Target splurge. Target customer reviews were incredibly eye opening as we looked at Target-brand products that customers claimed to be of bad quality or value.

We also considered nutrition. Some things to look out for in frozen foods are high amounts of sodium, added sugars, and saturated fats. Another tip is to check out the ingredients list — if it's super long and filled with multiple words that you've never heard of, chances are that food is pretty processed. There are many healthy and unhealthy frozen food options available at Target, and we want to lead you away from any that will affect your health negatively.