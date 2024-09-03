5 Egg Bites You Should Be Buying And 7 You Shouldn't
Egg bites are among the many simple, nutritious breakfast hacks that a lot of people have come to depend on. Considering the fact that premade ones take about 1-2 minutes to heat up, don't necessarily need utensils (who doesn't love a breakfast on the go?), and provide a great source of protein to start your day — we can see why they've become so popular. These mini omelets are widespread thanks in part to Starbucks, by the way, which introduced the menu option in 2017.
One great thing about egg bites is that they can be made with a variety of ingredients and flavors. Most brands make their egg bites with a mixture of eggs and cottage cheese. From there, things like bacon, other cheeses, vegetables, and spices are added to give the bites an extra kick.
Not all brands are created equal, however. We dove in to uncover the brands that offered the healthiest and tastiest options as well as those that fell short. By combing through the nutrition information, ingredients list, and customer reviews — we were able to easily sort out the good from the bad. One common thing we saw in many egg bite brands was high amounts of sodium and saturated fats, which both can lead to issues with heart health. Luckily, there are brands out there that got our healthy stamp of approval — and we're excited to share them all with you.
Buy: Trader Joe's Cheese, Spinach and Kale Egg Bites
If you're a Trader Joe's fan, you know you can almost never go wrong with its brand-made food. With a customer satisfaction rating of 84 out of 100, according to the 2024 American Customer Satisfaction Index report, we can infer that the taste is always top tier. The one thing to pay attention to, however, is the food's nutritional value.
Trader Joe's Cheese, Spinach and Kale Egg Bites passed the test, and we're happy to share that the nutritional information didn't raise any red flags. From an ingredient standpoint, the list is fairly straightforward. There aren't any unknown or extraneous ingredients — it's mainly made with cottage cheese, feta cheese, egg, butter, spinach, kale, and seasonings. There are some ingredients (like cornstarch and xanthan gum) that help with thickening. However, those are the only additives — and compared with other brands, it is an incredibly small ingredient list.
In one package of two egg bites, which is about 119 grams, there are 8 grams of fat, five of which are saturated. Eggs naturally have fat, so this is a given. In the world of egg bites, however, this saturated fat count is low. There are also zero added sugars, 12 grams of protein, and a low amount of cholesterol at 25 milligrams. Overall, knowing that egg bites are generally made with cheese and eggs (naturally fatty substances), the nutritional value of Trader Joe's bites turn out to be pretty great.
Don't Buy: Good and Gather Broccoli and Cheddar Cheese Omelet Cups
Good and Gather has a lot to offer as Target's own grocery brand. Its items tend to be comparable to many various name-brand items but can come at a lower cost. Many people love to shop the Good and Gather brand to get those savings, however, they fail to realize that sometimes the nutritional value of certain items aren't the best. The brand's broccoli and cheddar omelet cups don't exactly stack up to our health test. Right off the bat, we noticed that in one serving (which is four pieces, or 153 grams), there are 25 grams of fat. Of that, 15 grams are saturated fat, which is 75% of the recommended daily allowance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Along with the high saturated fat content, there is a significant amount of cholesterol — 260 milligrams, which is 87% of the recommended daily allowance to be exact. Consuming this much saturated fat and cholesterol isn't exactly the best way to start off your day. Now, dietary cholesterol is not the same as the cholesterol that we don't want causing plaque buildup in our arteries. It is not inherently bad; however, having too much is not good, either. Especially when consumed with high amounts of saturated fat, like in these Good and Gather egg bites, dietary cholesterol can contribute to a higher level of plaque in the arteries.
Don't Buy: Jimmy Dean Meat Lovers Egg Bites
Jimmy Dean is an expert when it comes to quick breakfast meals. With a huge variety of items like breakfast sandwiches, bowls, wraps, and egg bites, there's a lot to choose from. Customers especially love the taste of Jimmy Dean products, as its website is filled with many five-star ratings.
Unfortunately, we wouldn't recommend that you buy Jimmy Dean egg bites. Although they may taste great, they're not great for your health. Specifically speaking of its Meat Lovers Egg Bites, many red flags were raised when looking at both the ingredient list and nutrition panel. The ingredient list is extremely long and has many things listed that the average consumer wouldn't be familiar with. Some examples are potassium lactate, sodium phosphate, and sodium erythorbate. All of these are forms of additives, and they simply aren't necessary to have in egg bites. There are many other brands that don't have a long list of ingredients, so it is much better to stick with those.
As for the nutrition panel, the two-piece serving size (113 grams) has 19 grams of fat, 7 grams of which are saturated. There are also 600 milligrams of sodium, which is 26% of the FDA's recommended daily allowance. Consuming high amounts of sodium per day increases the risk of heart disease, which can lead to stroke or heart attack. There are also 5 grams of sugar in these egg bites, while other brands have zero.
Buy: Nellie's Bacon and Pepper Jack Egg Bites
Nellie's is a brand that specializes in egg products. It offers only a few items, and that includes cartons of eggs, butter, bags of hard-boiled eggs, and egg bites. Knowing that it only sold a small amount of products, we were confident that the egg bites would be of high quality, both health- and taste-wise. Luckily, we were right!
All of the eggs under Nellie's brand are free-range, and its Sous Vide Egg Bites don't have any fillers. When looking at the bacon and pepper jack egg bites, we were impressed with the nutritional panel. In one package, which is two egg bites (or 100 grams), there are only 8 total grams of fat. Half of those grams are saturated fat, which is an incredibly small amount — especially considering other brands have over triple that amount. There are also only 310 milligrams of sodium, which for something containing salty foods like bacon and cheese is quite a feat (Nellie's other egg bite flavors have less sodium).
Although this serving size is a bit smaller than some of the other brands we've looked at, it is still a great option for a snack or main part of your breakfast. For an item like this, it would be great to pair with some sort of fiber, like whole grain toast or an apple.
Don't Buy: Three Bridges Gluten Free Spinach & Bell Pepper Egg White Bites
The Three Bridges brand focuses on providing convenient meals to customers. It only makes two kinds of foods — egg bites and breakfast burritos — and they come in a variety of flavors. While they are sold in multiple stores, these egg bites have been popular among Costco shoppers. And although they look very appealing, we didn't want to be fooled by the aesthetic packaging.
The spinach and bell pepper egg white bites unfortunately don't stack up against other brands when it comes to the nutritional value. These bites are a bit unique because the base is made of yogurt as well as egg and cottage cheese. This makes the bites a bit fluffier, which customers love. However, fluffy and delicious egg bites aren't worth it if you're consuming nearly half of the FDA's recommended intake for saturated fat in one sitting.
In one package of egg bites, which has 130 grams, there are 9 grams of saturated fat, which is 46% of the daily recommended value. Especially for an egg bite that doesn't contain fatty meat like sausage or bacon, this is quite a lot. This may be due to the addition of canola oil in the bites, which is an ingredient that isn't entirely necessary. We'd recommend sticking to other brands that carry a spinach and bell pepper variation but have way less fat.
Buy: Just Egg Sous Vide Plant Egg Bites
Just Egg is a brand that makes plant-based egg products. This is a great alternative for people who are vegan, who are watching their cholesterol, or who want to make more eco-conscious choices with their meals. The products it sells also have very low fat counts and zero cholesterol. Its website even has an entire section dedicated to human health, which explains even further why the products are so good for you.
In two bites of Just Egg's Sous Vide Plant Egg Bites, which is 119 grams, there are 11 grams of total fat, with only 2 of those grams being saturated. That is the lowest out of all of the variations of egg bites we've seen. That is a measly 10% of the daily recommended value, which is great to head into the rest of your day with such a low amount of saturated fat consumed.
Even though these egg bites are plant-based, they still pack in a good amount of protein with 8 grams total. Many people tend to worry about losing protein when replacing eggs or meat products with a plant version, but for Just Egg, this isn't the case. Overall, we definitely recommend trying out the egg bites from this brand.
Don't Buy: Kirkland Bacon and Gouda Egg Bites
Many of us love to stock up on frozen meals at Costco, not only because it's convenient and cost-efficient, but also because many of the products are downright delicious. Costco's Kirkland brand specifically offers some great food items that many people go crazy for, including its own variation of egg bites. Some Reddit users even claim that these are the exact same egg bites that are sold at Starbucks. Unfortunately, when taking a deeper look at them, we realized that they aren't quite the healthiest egg bites on the market.
The bacon and gouda egg bites by Kirkland – two bites make one 119-gram serving — contain 16 total grams of fat, 9 of which are saturated. That is 45% of the daily recommended value. Beyond that, these egg bites also have high sodium — 680 milligrams, which is 28% of the daily recommended value. Lastly, the ingredient list is extremely long. It is clear that the egg bites aren't made with whole, clean ingredients. For example, the cottage cheese in the egg bites has 14 listed ingredients, meanwhile, average cottage cheese only has 3 or 4 ingredients. It is better for your overall health to stick with smaller ingredient lists, as longer lists tend to indicate an overly processed food item.
Don't Buy: Wegmans Spinach and Peppers Egg Bites
Wegmans has its own namesake brand of items that many people love, including egg bites. It offers four different flavors, all of which have a rating of four to five stars on the company's site. Unfortunately, the egg bites had nutrition information and disappointedly long ingredients lists similar to the other brands that we've included on our do-not-buy list.
When looking at the spinach and peppers egg bites, we saw that in the serving size of two egg bites (130 grams), there are 16 total grams of fat, with 9 of the grams coming from saturated fat. This is a similar number we've been seeing among other brands; however, other healthier brands were able to make egg bites with lower amounts of saturated fat. Wegmans egg bites have canola oil and butter listed in the ingredients list, so that is probably where the excess saturated fat is coming from.
As for the other ingredients, there are many additives listed. Some examples are locust bean gum and cornstarch, which are both used as thickening agents. We've seen other brands successfully make egg bites (with positive customer satisfaction) without these excess ingredients, so we know that they are not 100% necessary.
Buy: Whole Foods 365 Spinach, Basil and Feta Egg White Bites
Whole Foods 365 is another great brand worth learning about that offers alternatives to other name-brand items. Even though Whole Foods is known to be a bit more expensive than your average grocery store, the 365 brand actually has some great prices while upholding extremely high quality items.
The spinach, basil, and feta egg white bites are definitely a great option. They are slightly different from other brands as they are only made with egg whites and don't contain cottage cheese. Instead, they have feta and cream cheese. We do need to mention that there are some additives in the ingredient list; however, it isn't nearly as lengthy as some other brands we've covered.
As for the nutrition information, that is where we were most impressed. In two egg bites, which is 119 grams, there are 8 grams of total fat, and only 5 of those grams come from saturated fat. There is also a very low sodium count –only 280 milligrams. The bites also have a high amount of protein with 15 grams, which is a great amount to start your day.
Don't Buy: Eggland's Best Bacon and Three Cheese Omelet Bites
Eggland's Best is known for selling cartons of eggs, but it also sells frozen breakfast bowls (see how the brand finished in our breakfast bowl ranking last year), omelets, egg rounds, and omelet bites. Its bacon and three cheese omelet bites come in a serving size of two bites, which is 119 grams. Sadly, the nutrition panel set off immediate alarms when we looked at it.
Immediately, we noticed that there are 17 grams of total fat in these bites, and 8 of those grams are saturated fat. Beyond that, there are also 225 milligrams of cholesterol and 770 milligrams of sodium. Individually, all of these numbers aren't very great. Eating them all together in one sitting, however, is even worse. This is a very high amount of fat, sodium, and cholesterol — especially to be packed into only 220 calories. All three of these can lead to heart issues, especially if eaten often, so you are not doing your health any favors.
The ingredient list, as suspected, is very long. The cottage cheese alone in the bites has 21 ingredients, and there are many other unnecessary items on the list like xanthan gum and natamycin, which are both used as preservatives. Avoid the unnecessarily long ingredient list and poor nutritional value and opt for another brand instead.
Buy: Three Little Pigs Sous-Vide Spinach & Feta Egg Bites
Three Little Pigs started out as a deli in New York City and has since grown into a nationwide brand that sells cured meats, charcuterie kits, cheese, and, of course, egg bites. Its egg bites are actually one of the best brands we've seen when it comes to both health and taste.
Customers describe Three Little Pigs Sous-Vide Spinach and Feta Egg Bites to be great tasting, creamy, and easy to prepare. One serving size of these is smaller than other brands, with only 70 grams per serving, so we recommend having these alongside some toast or fruit. When looking at the ingredients, we were very impressed to see only a very small list. Other than xanthan gum, there are no artificial ingredients. These bites are also made from free-range eggs.
As for the nutrition panel, we were impressed there as well. There are 8 grams of fat, and only 3 grams of those are saturated. There are 440 milligrams of sodium and zero grams of sugar as well. Overall, we think this is a great option when choosing your next egg bite brand.
Don't Buy: Hormel Eggs, Bacon and 3 Cheeses Egg Bites
Many people know Hormel for its canned chili, but did you know that it makes egg bites, too? Its Bacon and Three Cheeses Egg Bites come in a 119-gram serving. They pack a good amount of protein, with 16 grams; however, that comes at a price.
There are 19 grams of total fat in the Hormel egg bites, and 9 of those are from saturated fat. This is yet another brand that is serving 45% of the daily recommended value for saturated fat. There are also 700 milligrams of sodium, which is 30% of the daily value. Lastly, there are 3 grams of sugar. Although that's a small amount in the grand scheme of things, it's an unnecessary addition to this type of meal.
The ingredient list is incredibly lengthy. It is filled with many long, scientific words that any person can look at and know isn't necessary. Especially after seeing brands like Three Little Pigs that can make a similar product with about 15% of the ingredients that Hormel has — we can see that it's possible to create tasty egg bites that have a short and straightforward ingredient list. We can't say that Hormel has succeeded in that category, so definitely skip this brand on your next grocery run.
Methodology
When classifying which egg bites to put on the buy versus do-not-buy list, we mainly considered nutrition panels and ingredient lists on the items we found. From there, we focused on fat count (specifically saturated fat), sodium, sugar, additives, and sourcing of the ingredients. We also took into consideration customer reviews — however, health ultimately trumped taste when it came to the bottom line.