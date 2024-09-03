5 Egg Bites You Should Be Buying And 7 You Shouldn't

Egg bites are among the many simple, nutritious breakfast hacks that a lot of people have come to depend on. Considering the fact that premade ones take about 1-2 minutes to heat up, don't necessarily need utensils (who doesn't love a breakfast on the go?), and provide a great source of protein to start your day — we can see why they've become so popular. These mini omelets are widespread thanks in part to Starbucks, by the way, which introduced the menu option in 2017.

One great thing about egg bites is that they can be made with a variety of ingredients and flavors. Most brands make their egg bites with a mixture of eggs and cottage cheese. From there, things like bacon, other cheeses, vegetables, and spices are added to give the bites an extra kick.

Not all brands are created equal, however. We dove in to uncover the brands that offered the healthiest and tastiest options as well as those that fell short. By combing through the nutrition information, ingredients list, and customer reviews — we were able to easily sort out the good from the bad. One common thing we saw in many egg bite brands was high amounts of sodium and saturated fats, which both can lead to issues with heart health. Luckily, there are brands out there that got our healthy stamp of approval — and we're excited to share them all with you.