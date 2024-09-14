How To Make The Most Of Your Mini Fridge While Still Keeping It Tidy

Mini fridges are essential appliances in offices, dorms, and homes, as they allow easy access to food and drink throughout the day (or night). The small size of a mini fridge, however, can create some complications, both in maximizing the available space and keeping the appliance tidy. That's why Mashed reached out to Whirlpool kitchen brand manager Bree Lemmen, who was kind enough to share her expertise in an exclusive interview.

As Lemmen explained, unboxing items before stocking them in the fridge is a smart step. "To save space and prevent overcrowding in a mini fridge, consider removing food from cardboard packaging and plastic containers," she advised. This will spare you from having to play mini fridge Tetris with your various food packages. Lemmen also encouraged that you should label unboxed foods with their expiration date, as well as the date when you placed them in the fridge. Not only will these labels ensure freshness, but they can also spare you from a nasty bout of food-borne illness (check out our other tips on how to avoid food poisoning, such as tracking food recalls and always washing your produce).