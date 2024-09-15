The Biggest Mistake People Make When Stocking A Fridge (And How To Avoid It)

You may not want to believe that you've been stocking your fridge wrong this whole time, but hear us out. Do you regularly find yourself with spoiled food hidden in the nooks and crannies of your fridge? That might be because you've been packing your refrigerator wrong all along! There, we said it! Don't feel too bad, though — this is a common mistake that practically everyone makes with their refrigerator. Fortunately, Whirlpool kitchen brand manager Bree Lemmen explained to Mashed that this is typically what happens when we don't put the fresh stuff right where we can see it.

"The biggest mistake I see people make when they are stocking their fridge is neglecting to keep perishable items within line of sight," Lemmen told us. "When perishable items are placed in the back of the fridge, they are oftentimes forgotten about and consequently spoil." For that reason, things that go badly quickly — like meat — should be kept in the front (by the way, here are some foods you might not realize will spoil fast). Different groceries also fare better in different areas of the fridge. As Lemmen advised, "Keep raw meats and dairy on the lower shelves of the fridge, as this area tends to be the coldest."