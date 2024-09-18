The Overlooked Spot On Your Fridge You Didn't Realize Needs Cleaning

You've wiped down the shelves, thrown out some old sauces that were dangerously close to expiring, and maybe even gotten rid of that ancient jar of pickles in the back corner. But have you thought about the dirty little secret hiding beneath (or maybe behind) your refrigerator? When it comes to important fridge areas you might be forgetting to clean, this one isn't so obvious.

According to Whirlpool kitchen brand manager Bree Lemmen, speaking exclusively with Mashed, "One overlooked spot people should clean around the fridge ... is underneath it. Cleaning the condenser coils once a year (located either underneath the refrigerator or in the back) can help regulate the fridge's temperature and help prevent food from freezing in the fridge." Yes, there's likely a whole world of dust mites and icky stuff down there, and it's not something you want to ignore.

While there are some mistakes everyone makes with their refrigerator, forgetting to keep it clean shouldn't be one of them. Who wants to open their fridge and see splatters of mystery liquid everywhere or smell questionable aromas? But sweeping under the fridge might not be on your usual cleaning checklist — out of sight, out of mind, right? However, dust and grime can build up on those coils, and your fridge then has to work harder to keep your ice cream frozen and your lettuce crisp. So, take Lemmen's expert advice and add a yearly coil cleaning to your fridge to-do list.