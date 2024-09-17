The Best Drinks, Alcoholic Or Not, To Pair With Poached Eggs

Poached eggs are a decadent anytime dish that calls for the perfect beverage accompaniment to ensure the proper balance of flavors. To this end, Mashed reached out to chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, Nelson Serrano-Bahri, to get his thoughts on which drinks pair best with poached eggs, whether you're having them as part of breakfast or to add richness to lunch or dinner. (Disclaimer: Serrano-Bahri reminds home chefs to always cook eggs to 160 degrees Fahrenheit to maintain food safety). A bona fide eggs-pert, the chef recommends finding "a beverage that offers some acidity to brighten and contrast against a poached egg dish."

When it comes to alcoholic options, Serrano-Bahri recommends pairing eggs Benedict – arguably one of the most popular poached egg dishes for brunch or breakfast — with mimosas. He explains that the drink capably "cuts through the richness of the egg." With ingredients like Champagne and orange juice, a classic mimosa recipe has the lightness and acidity necessary to complement poached egg dishes beautifully.

Because not everyone imbibes alcoholic beverages, particularly at breakfast time, we also asked Serrano-Bahri about less potent drink pairings. Again, the chef highlights the impact that refreshing beverages can have on the dish.