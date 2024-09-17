The Best Drinks, Alcoholic Or Not, To Pair With Poached Eggs
Poached eggs are a decadent anytime dish that calls for the perfect beverage accompaniment to ensure the proper balance of flavors. To this end, Mashed reached out to chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, Nelson Serrano-Bahri, to get his thoughts on which drinks pair best with poached eggs, whether you're having them as part of breakfast or to add richness to lunch or dinner. (Disclaimer: Serrano-Bahri reminds home chefs to always cook eggs to 160 degrees Fahrenheit to maintain food safety). A bona fide eggs-pert, the chef recommends finding "a beverage that offers some acidity to brighten and contrast against a poached egg dish."
When it comes to alcoholic options, Serrano-Bahri recommends pairing eggs Benedict – arguably one of the most popular poached egg dishes for brunch or breakfast — with mimosas. He explains that the drink capably "cuts through the richness of the egg." With ingredients like Champagne and orange juice, a classic mimosa recipe has the lightness and acidity necessary to complement poached egg dishes beautifully.
Because not everyone imbibes alcoholic beverages, particularly at breakfast time, we also asked Serrano-Bahri about less potent drink pairings. Again, the chef highlights the impact that refreshing beverages can have on the dish.
Non-alcoholic drink options perfect for poached eggs
If you prefer a booze-free meal featuring poached eggs, Nelson Serrano-Bahri has some refreshing suggestions in store. The chef cautions against selecting a cloying beverage "to avoid overpowering the dish" in favor of something like herbal tea, which holds fast to the "light and fresh" flavor profile perfect for complementing poached eggs.
Two of his recommendations are lemon tea, which is characterized by a pleasantly zesty tartness, and chamomile tea, with its subtle grassy notes and hint of apple flavoring. To ensure the beverage matches the quality of your poached eggs, check out Mashed's ranking of store-bought tea brands to make a worthy selection.
According to Serrano-Bahri, fruit juices also pair well with poached eggs. Orange juice's inherent acidity can temper the fattiness of eggs, making for a better balance of flavors. If you want to mimic the mimosa experience without the alcohol, or if you're looking for a sparkling bev to have with your evening poached eggs dish, sparkling white grape juice is another possible selection. In addition to the acidity introduced by the grapes, the bubbly carbonation of this beverage imparts a lightness of its own. With Serrano-Bahri's expert advice, you can rest assured of the perfect drink pairing the next time you indulge in a deluxe poached eggs recipe.