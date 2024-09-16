How To Keep The Inside Of Your Fridge And Freezer In Tip Top Shape

Refrigerators are an essential kitchen appliance for keeping perishable foods fresh and safe. They also cost a pretty penny, so you naturally want to keep yours in good condition for as long as possible. For insight into fridge and freezer maintenance questions, Mashed spoke with Bree Lemmen, kitchen brand manager for Whirlpool, in an exclusive interview. According to Lemmen, proper care entails a combination of inspection, cleaning, and routine maintenance. In conjunction, these tasks improve efficiency and increase longevity for your refrigerator and freezer.

On the inspection front, Lemmen recommends an annual check of the appliance's door seals to ensure they "are clean and intact to prevent air leaks and improve energy efficiency." Much like the appliance's ice storage compartment, which is an important fridge area that many people forget to clean, door seals are also frequently forgotten when it comes to maintenance. Lemmen also advises, "Check and clean the drain pan periodically to avoid odor and overflow issues." Also known as the drip pan, drain pans serve as a repository for excess condensation generated by the refrigerator. Stagnant water in the pan can contribute to mold and mildew, which can generate bad odors. It's best to clean the drain pan once every three months or so, but check it sooner if you detect any musty smells coming from the fridge.