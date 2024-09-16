For The First Time, Stouffer's Is Releasing Non-Frozen Food Items

Stouffer's, the company that brought us French bread pizza and also sells a bunch of different frozen pasta dishes, started as a restaurant 100 years ago. However, for the past 70 years, it's been concentrating exclusively on the types of foods you'll find in the grocery freezer case. Well, all that is finally about to change, as the company website now has a section for pantry meals, too. This consists of just two items at present, both of these being shelf-stable macaroni and cheese mixes.

Stouffer's Supreme Shells & Cheese, as both box mixes are styled, come in a choice of cheddar and three cheese (the other two cheeses are parmesan and gouda). According to information shared with Mashed, both are expected to sell for around $3.99 per 12-ounce box. One of the main selling points, as per the company, is that both products are said to have 10% more sauce than Velveeta original shells and cheese. No comparison is made to the Kraft blue box kind, however, so we can't say how that stacks up.