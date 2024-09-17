Your Frozen Vegetables Deserve A Chicken Broth Bath

There's a reason just about everyone has at least a bag or two of frozen vegetables tucked away in their freezer at all times — they're a quick and convenient way to add a bit more nutrition to your meals, and you can take out just the amount you need, avoiding food waste. If you have a bit of a bias against them, it may be because you've made one of the common mistakes people make with frozen vegetables, such as defrosting them prior to cooking or overcooking them. Luckily, there are a few ways to make frozen vegetables taste amazing, and a chicken broth bath is one of them.

Basically, all you need to do is simmer about a cup of chicken broth, then add in your frozen vegetables and allow them to cook in the liquid for about five to 10 minutes, depending on the type of vegetables you're using. While cooking them in water will just yield watery vegetables when cooked, the chicken broth bath allows some of those savory flavors to soak into the vegetables, automatically making them a bit tastier.

You can make homemade chicken stock to truly level up your vegetables, but store-bought chicken broth will definitely do the trick, as well. And, while they're simmering, you might even consider tossing in a knob of butter to add yet more flavor and richness to your vegetables.