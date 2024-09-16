Chipotle Is Testing A New Batch Of Robots In Its Restaurants

Chipotle has experienced many ups and downs during its time in business, but the beloved quick service chain might soon have a reputation for being on the cutting edge of food prep. In an email shared with Mashed, Chipotle announced it's currently testing collaborative robots (or cobots) in two California locations. The Autocado makes quick work of processing avocados, while the Augmented Makeline assists with the creation of Chipotle's wildly popular salads and bowls (which comprise about 65% of all digital orders received by the chain).

In a press release issued by Chipotle, chief customer and technology officer Curt Garner stated, "These cobotic devices could help us build a stronger operational engine that delivers a great experience for our team members and our guests while maintaining Chipotle's high culinary standards." Both technologies were developed through Cultivate Next, a $100 million venture capital fund instituted to facilitate future growth. Robotic devices have been quietly taking over fast-food for some time, with many establishments investing in automation to create a better experience overall.