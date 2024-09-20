The 2 Big Mistakes You Should Avoid When Poaching Eggs In The Air Fryer

While you may have made air fryer hard-boiled eggs before without issue, chances are you might not even know the countertop appliance can help you achieve perfect poached eggs, a dish many home cooks are too intimidated to even try making. There are countless ways to poach eggs (we've even ranked 20 methods to help you out), and the air fryer is a great option, provided that you avoid certain pitfalls.

Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board, reveals to Mashed the two big errors that people commit when using the air fryer for poaching eggs — not choosing the right container and not adding water. The first mistake is easy to overlook, since many recipes involve just tossing eggs into the air fryer basket in their shells. Poached eggs are a little different. "I recommend using a silicone egg poaching cup, which is non-stick and easy for releasing the egg once done, or a small ramekin," says Serrano-Bahri. Depending on the size of your air fryer, this might require you to make multiple batches of poached eggs.

Before you get cooking, you need a bit of liquid. "Make sure to add a small amount of water to the bottom of the air fryer basket and in the vessel to slightly cover the egg," recommends Serrano-Bahri. "Once ready, place the silicone cup or ramekin with the egg inside the basket. Water creates steam, which mimics the poaching process done using a pan."