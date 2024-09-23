Kroger Vs Publix: Who Has The Best Grocery Store Sushi?

If you love sushi, the only thing that can beat a slab of raw fish made into a roll is when it's affordable. What was once a splurge, is now very accessible as grocery stores have started regularly carrying the tasty meal. Both Kroger and Publix have fresh sushi sections with grab and go, made daily sushi rolls. Which store is the best place to go for your dose of the Japanese dish? I taste tested a combination roll as well as a poke bowl from each grocery store to make the determination.

I am someone who could spend a pretty penny on fresh sushi and sashimi or go as far to reach for some gas station sushi. Know that I have experienced some of the worst and best sushi available in the U.S. This gives me some pretty unique credentials and I am a pretty good judge of raw seafare. Thankfully, Kroger and Publix fall somewhere in the middle of this wild range of sushi quality, but which big name store offers up the best grocery store sushi? I've looked at the defining qualities of each, and this is how the two superstores stacked up according to the sushi departments.