Logan Paul And MrBeast Strike Out Against 'Unhealthy' Lunchables With Copycat, Lunchly

As reported by CNN, YouTube personalities Logan Paul and MrBeast (who goes by Jimmy Donaldson offline) have joined forces to create Lunchly, a Lunchables alternative that features its from the co-creators' food brands. The collab product will include options like nachos, pizza, and turkey plus cheese and crackers. It also comes with Paul's sports drink, Prime Hydration, as well as one of MrBeast's Feastables chocolate bars. According to Paul, Lunchly is designed to be a "healthier choice" than Lunchables, the popular snack option aimed at children.

Paul's claims are based on the electrolytes levels in Prime Hydration beverages compared to Capri Sun's and the fact that a Feastables bar doesn't pack as much sugar as a KitKat Crunch. Per a post on Paul's X account, Lunchly does appear to have fewer calories and sugar, as well as more electrolytes, than Lunchables. However,these aren't the only factors a consumer might consider.

Lunchables have been linked to high levels of lead, while Paul and MrBeast's products have made headlines for less-than-stellar reasons. A registered dietitian writing for Forbes raised questions about whether Prime Hydration's ingredients are ideal for replenishing fluids. Furthermore, the use of artificial sweeteners could be problematic in a product marketed to children. MrBeast experienced backlash after asking social media followers to spruce up Feastables displays at Walmart and other retail establishments (which many people deemed a request for free labor by a probable millionaire).