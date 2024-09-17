Logan Paul And MrBeast Strike Out Against 'Unhealthy' Lunchables With Copycat, Lunchly
As reported by CNN, YouTube personalities Logan Paul and MrBeast (who goes by Jimmy Donaldson offline) have joined forces to create Lunchly, a Lunchables alternative that features its from the co-creators' food brands. The collab product will include options like nachos, pizza, and turkey plus cheese and crackers. It also comes with Paul's sports drink, Prime Hydration, as well as one of MrBeast's Feastables chocolate bars. According to Paul, Lunchly is designed to be a "healthier choice" than Lunchables, the popular snack option aimed at children.
Paul's claims are based on the electrolytes levels in Prime Hydration beverages compared to Capri Sun's and the fact that a Feastables bar doesn't pack as much sugar as a KitKat Crunch. Per a post on Paul's X account, Lunchly does appear to have fewer calories and sugar, as well as more electrolytes, than Lunchables. However,these aren't the only factors a consumer might consider.
Lunchables have been linked to high levels of lead, while Paul and MrBeast's products have made headlines for less-than-stellar reasons. A registered dietitian writing for Forbes raised questions about whether Prime Hydration's ingredients are ideal for replenishing fluids. Furthermore, the use of artificial sweeteners could be problematic in a product marketed to children. MrBeast experienced backlash after asking social media followers to spruce up Feastables displays at Walmart and other retail establishments (which many people deemed a request for free labor by a probable millionaire).
Digging in to claims that Lunchly is a healthier alternative
Logan Paul is not the only one to take aim at Lunchables. Their use in school lunch programs has been met with criticism from groups like the Center for Science in the Public Interest. In addition to lingering questions about the nutritional benefit of the products, the use of cured meats in particular may cause concern due to possible carcinogenic effects. Kids and adults alike should think twice about consumption of processed meats due to health risks related to heart issues, diabetes, and cancer. Lunchly products also contain processed meats, which could draw the same sort of criticism that's been levied at Lunchables.
As for Paul's claim that the added electrolytes in Prime Hydration drinks make for a healthier lunch, perhaps those should also be taken with a grain of salt. While electrolytes do offer health benefits, they're most beneficial in situations where a person is undergoing a grueling exercise routine or working in hot weather for extended periods. Children in a school setting seem unlikely to experience these conditions, even during the average gym class. When viewed through a cynical lens, one might assume that Lunchly is a way for its creators to further boost their revenue stream by marketing their products to kids.