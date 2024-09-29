Here's Why Bread Tastes Better From A Bakery

Whether it's fluffy challah or chewy sourdough, it's no secret that bread tastes better from a bakery. You just can't compare the kind of loaf you'd pick up at a good bakery to one that comes pre-sliced and wrapped in plastic off a grocery store shelf. And even though homemade bread is pretty great, unless you've spent years dedicated to learning the craft of home baking, your attempts won't be able to match those of an artisan baker.

Still, you might be wondering why bread tastes better from a bakery. What is it about the magic of bakery bread that means many people will happily pay $10 or more for a loaf of sourdough? To find out, I interviewed two experts. First, I spoke to Amy Scherber, a trained baker and founder of New York institution Amy's Bread. Then I caught up with Michelle Morey, a recipe developer at Barefoot in the Pines who used to work as a professional bread baker.

These two authorities on bread answered all my burning questions about how things are done at bakeries. So, it's no longer a mystery why bakery bread tastes so much better than anything you can buy from a grocery store — and what most people can manage to bake at home. Not only will it quench your thirst for knowledge, it might also help you make better bread yourself.