Our Favorite Couple Almost Broke Up: Ina And Jeffrey's Separation, Explained

Even though celebrity chef Ina Garten once didn't think she would make it on Food Network, she's gone on to build a loyal following over the years. One thing Ina, the iconic host of "Barefoot Contessa," has long been admired for is her marriage to husband Jeffrey. However, in her new memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," Ina reveals that it hasn't always been all roses for her and Jeffrey.

In the 1970s, as Ina was busy trying to launch her food store, Barefoot Contessa, she didn't feel the traditional gender roles common at the time were working out for them. "While I was still cooking, cleaning, shopping, managing at the store, I was doing it as a businesswoman, not a wife," Ina said in an excerpt shared with People.

While she considered if divorce was the solution, Ina recalls that she was still in love with Jeffrey and didn't want to hurt him. So, rather than calling it quits completely, Ina took some time to find herself and asked Jeffrey for a separation.