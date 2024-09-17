Our Favorite Couple Almost Broke Up: Ina And Jeffrey's Separation, Explained
Even though celebrity chef Ina Garten once didn't think she would make it on Food Network, she's gone on to build a loyal following over the years. One thing Ina, the iconic host of "Barefoot Contessa," has long been admired for is her marriage to husband Jeffrey. However, in her new memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," Ina reveals that it hasn't always been all roses for her and Jeffrey.
In the 1970s, as Ina was busy trying to launch her food store, Barefoot Contessa, she didn't feel the traditional gender roles common at the time were working out for them. "While I was still cooking, cleaning, shopping, managing at the store, I was doing it as a businesswoman, not a wife," Ina said in an excerpt shared with People.
While she considered if divorce was the solution, Ina recalls that she was still in love with Jeffrey and didn't want to hurt him. So, rather than calling it quits completely, Ina took some time to find herself and asked Jeffrey for a separation.
Jeffrey wasn't willing to let Ina go
As Ina took some time away from her marriage, Jeffrey was determined to make things work, asking her, "What can I do to change your mind?" Hoping a therapist could help him understand her perspective, Ina asked Jeffrey to speak with someone, which he did. "One hour, that's all Jeffrey needed," Ina told People. "He went once for an hour and totally got it."
Following a brief separation and some therapy, Ina and Jeffrey were back on the right track and better than ever, armed with the tools and tactics they needed to improve their communication with one another. "We talked, we listened, and more important, we heard each other when we aired our concerns," Ina described.
Looking back at Jeffrey's dedication to their relationship, Ina admitted she was impressed. While things might not have always been perfect, Ina and Jeffrey have been together for decades now, inspiring fans with their successful marriage ever since.
"Be Ready When the Luck Happens" will be released on October 1.