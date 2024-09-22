Chick-Fil-A's Secret Chocolate Banana Milkshake Hack Belongs On Its Menu

Chick-fil-A, as per its own website, does not have a secret menu, which is why you might never have heard of such a thing. The company does go on to say, though, that you're free to customize your order to the extent that the website or app allows and also reassemble the individual components of your meal after you've received it. Still, there are times when you may be able to ask an employee to add an extra ingredient to your order. One such menu tweak making the social media rounds involves the seasonal banana pudding milkshake.

There are plenty of people who enjoy this shake just as it is. Others, however, feel that it would be even better with the addition of some chocolate. To achieve this, you'll need to ask the counterperson if you can get a squirt of chocolate syrup in your drink. This ingredient is something every restaurant should have on hand since it's mixed with vanilla IceDream (the chain's ice cream-adjacent soft serve) to make chocolate milkshakes. This drink hack is so simple that it makes us wonder why a chocolate-banana shake hasn't already been added to the menu. Perhaps it's because the banana shake itself is a Chick-fil-A fan favorite that's only recently returned for fall 2024 after a 13-year hiatus.