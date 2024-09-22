Chick-Fil-A's Secret Chocolate Banana Milkshake Hack Belongs On Its Menu
Chick-fil-A, as per its own website, does not have a secret menu, which is why you might never have heard of such a thing. The company does go on to say, though, that you're free to customize your order to the extent that the website or app allows and also reassemble the individual components of your meal after you've received it. Still, there are times when you may be able to ask an employee to add an extra ingredient to your order. One such menu tweak making the social media rounds involves the seasonal banana pudding milkshake.
There are plenty of people who enjoy this shake just as it is. Others, however, feel that it would be even better with the addition of some chocolate. To achieve this, you'll need to ask the counterperson if you can get a squirt of chocolate syrup in your drink. This ingredient is something every restaurant should have on hand since it's mixed with vanilla IceDream (the chain's ice cream-adjacent soft serve) to make chocolate milkshakes. This drink hack is so simple that it makes us wonder why a chocolate-banana shake hasn't already been added to the menu. Perhaps it's because the banana shake itself is a Chick-fil-A fan favorite that's only recently returned for fall 2024 after a 13-year hiatus.
What other menu items could use some chocolate syrup?
Does chocolate syrup really make everything better? Well, we probably wouldn't drizzle it over chicken nuggets, even though Burger King did introduce a limited time Hershey's-sauced sandwich to its Taiwanese menu a few years back. Still, there's no doubt that many of Chick-fil-A's dessert items could be enhanced by a chocolate infusion. The banana frosted coffee, regular frosted coffee, and even plain iced (or hot) coffee might taste better with chocolate syrup, while chocolate + strawberries is a classic combo so the strawberry milkshake is a great candidate, too. Even the cookies and cream shake might stand a bit more chocolate, while chocolate syrup could transform a cup of IceDream into a sundae.
All of the above items require the cooperation of the person taking your order and, as Chick-fil-A has already made clear, its employees are not obligated to provide any off-menu items. It's best not to attempt ordering such items at a busy time. Also bear in mind that, unlike Starbucks baristas, Chick-fil-A employees aren't permitted to accept tips. So you can't even compensate them for their trouble. There is, however, another option open to you: Purchase a travel-size squirt bottle (the kind sold to hold shampoo), then fill it with chocolate syrup and bring it along next time you visit Chick-fil-A.