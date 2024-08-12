Chick-Fil-A Is Bringing Back 2 Fan Favorite Menu Items For Fall
If asked to name their favorite fall flavor, many people would pick a traditional one such as apple, pumpkin, maple, or cinnamon (the last of which may be the No. 1 candidate for America's most overused spice). Chick-fil-A, however, marches to the beat of its own drummer, so it shouldn't be a surprise to learn that its autumnal offerings are a bit more offbeat. Per information shared with Mashed, this year, fall at Chick-fil-A will taste of honey, pimento cheese, and bananas as the brand brings back both the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich and the Banana Pudding Milkshake.
The sandwich, which was also part of a limited-time 2023 fall lineup, is topped with honey, pimento cheese, and pickled jalapeños (this last ingredient being the titular peppers). This year, it also comes in a spicy version. As for the Banana Pudding Milkshake, this was introduced in 2011 but has long been on hiatus. Chick-fil-A has stated that customers have been requesting the return of the shake flavored with fresh bananas and vanilla wafer cookies. Beginning on August 26 (which also marks the return of the aforementioned sandwich), their wish will be granted. This beverage, too, will also come in two versions, since Chick-fil-A will be adding banana frosted coffee to the menu –- same ingredients, plus a splash of cold brew.
Chick-fil-A's last few fall offerings were a bit more orthodox
It can be difficult to translate fall flavors to sandwich form unless you go full-on Thanksgiving mode a la Arby's with turkey and cranberry sauce. Seasonally appropriate beverages, however, tend to have well-established flavor conventions. Last year, Chick-fil-A's fall shake was very much in line with these — it was called Caramel Crumble. Caramel is usually associated with fall flavors, and its color is reminiscent of fallen leaves. In 2022, Chick-fil-A was all about fall with a shake called Autumn Spice, the first new flavor it had added in four years. Even though the chain missed its chance to promote the shake with a CGI girl group dressed sweaters and Ugg boots, the drink itself was exactly what the name implied: pale orange in color and tasting of vanilla and cinnamon cookie crumbles. ("All the cozy fall vibes," in cliché-speak.)
With both autumnal recipes in its database, we're not sure why Chick-fil-A went with the unconventional choice of banana this season. The mystery deepens even further upon realizing that in 2011, the banana pudding shake was introduced as a spring item. Still, the chain is pretty marketing-savvy, so perhaps it made the wise decision to stand out in a crowded field of pumpkin-, maple-, brown sugar-, salted caramel-, and apple-flavored fast food offerings. As for the honey pepper pimento sandwich, though, this was a no-brainer. Chick-fil-A claims it's been the chain's top-selling seasonal item to date, so why wouldn't it keep coming back?