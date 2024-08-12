Chick-Fil-A Is Bringing Back 2 Fan Favorite Menu Items For Fall

If asked to name their favorite fall flavor, many people would pick a traditional one such as apple, pumpkin, maple, or cinnamon (the last of which may be the No. 1 candidate for America's most overused spice). Chick-fil-A, however, marches to the beat of its own drummer, so it shouldn't be a surprise to learn that its autumnal offerings are a bit more offbeat. Per information shared with Mashed, this year, fall at Chick-fil-A will taste of honey, pimento cheese, and bananas as the brand brings back both the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich and the Banana Pudding Milkshake.

The sandwich, which was also part of a limited-time 2023 fall lineup, is topped with honey, pimento cheese, and pickled jalapeños (this last ingredient being the titular peppers). This year, it also comes in a spicy version. As for the Banana Pudding Milkshake, this was introduced in 2011 but has long been on hiatus. Chick-fil-A has stated that customers have been requesting the return of the shake flavored with fresh bananas and vanilla wafer cookies. Beginning on August 26 (which also marks the return of the aforementioned sandwich), their wish will be granted. This beverage, too, will also come in two versions, since Chick-fil-A will be adding banana frosted coffee to the menu –- same ingredients, plus a splash of cold brew.