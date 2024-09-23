11 Big Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking Tenderloin

When we're talking about tenderloin, most people assume beef. But steers are not the only animals with a tenderloin muscle. Your average butcher shop or meat counter is also likely to be home to pork tenderloin and even chicken tenderloin, aka chicken tenders, both of which boast the same tenderness these cuts are named for.

But even if you zero in on beef from the get-go, there are a few missteps you can make in purchasing. First off, it's important to know the difference between beef tenderloin and filet mignon. The latter is the tenderest part of the tenderloin, located at the end of the long, lean muscle, and is generally the most sought-after part of the cut and may even be more expensive. That said, filet mignon can be confused with other, less tender beef filets if you don't examine the packaging carefully.

Even once you've found the right cut in the butcher case, there are a few things you can check for to ensure you've got the best of the best. "Always buy your steaks from someone you trust," suggests Matthew Kreider, executive chef of Steak 954. "I prefer not to buy mine from big name grocers. Find a butcher or a grocer with a good program that can tell you where your steak is coming from." And Aki Suzuki notes that you can basically guarantee an even more flavorful steak by looking "for a bright red color with fine marbling (intramuscular fat)."