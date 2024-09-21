Why You Should Eat Watermelon After Your Next Trip On An Airplane

Juicy, refreshing watermelon is a beloved part of many summer cookouts, fruit salads, and everyday snacks. However, few know about one of the best times to enjoy this fabulous fruit — after a long flight! There are some great benefits to enjoying watermelon after travel, and they extend far beyond satisfying your post-flight hunger.

Most of these benefits are due to watermelon's high water content. Experts recommend eating foods that contain lots of water after a flight, as most people tend to get dehydrated while they fly. This is likely what has happened to you if you've found yourself arriving at your destination with headaches, cramps, swollen feet, constipation, or lightheadedness from low blood pressure.

Hydration isn't the only benefit of watermelon for frequent fliers, though. The fruit is high in vitamin C, which can help boost your immune system after time spent in close quarters with hundreds of fellow travelers. Those heading home from a trip that involved lots of walking or other physical activity will be pleased to learn that watermelon also contains citrulline, a compound known for relieving muscle soreness.