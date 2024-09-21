Why You Should Eat Watermelon After Your Next Trip On An Airplane
Juicy, refreshing watermelon is a beloved part of many summer cookouts, fruit salads, and everyday snacks. However, few know about one of the best times to enjoy this fabulous fruit — after a long flight! There are some great benefits to enjoying watermelon after travel, and they extend far beyond satisfying your post-flight hunger.
Most of these benefits are due to watermelon's high water content. Experts recommend eating foods that contain lots of water after a flight, as most people tend to get dehydrated while they fly. This is likely what has happened to you if you've found yourself arriving at your destination with headaches, cramps, swollen feet, constipation, or lightheadedness from low blood pressure.
Hydration isn't the only benefit of watermelon for frequent fliers, though. The fruit is high in vitamin C, which can help boost your immune system after time spent in close quarters with hundreds of fellow travelers. Those heading home from a trip that involved lots of walking or other physical activity will be pleased to learn that watermelon also contains citrulline, a compound known for relieving muscle soreness.
Watermelon's health benefits and how to enjoy them
Adding more watermelon to your diet also comes with other benefits, whether you're flying the friendly skies or staying close to home. Those who start eating more watermelon will add critical amounts of lycopene to their diets; this is a substance found in red produce that, according to AgResearch Magazine, has been linked to better heart health and lower cancer risk. Even more notably, watermelons make lycopene more readily available to the body than other sources like tomatoes since they don't need to be cooked first. This can help your body stay in good shape for many trips to come.
Though it may not be the most surprising food you can take through TSA, many travelers likely aren't aware that the Transportation Security Administration allows both whole and cut watermelon through security in your carry-on bag. This makes it easy to enjoy your hydration-focused snack mid-flight.
Of course, those who can't bring watermelon along or track some down after their flight still have options. Drinking plenty of water is the most straightforward way to avoid the effects of dehydration, though there are plenty of other fruits and vegetables that can help you stay hydrated. These include cucumbers, lettuce, celery, tomatoes, and more. So, remember watermelon the next time you're on your way to a new destination or coming home from a fun trip. It's not just good — it's also good for you.