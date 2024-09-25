12 Saltiest Menu Items At Fast Food Chains You Might Want To Think Twice About Ordering

It's natural to have a weakness for fast food. Whether it's nostalgia that brings you back to your childhood, a special treat that you get when you achieve something, or an easy and cheap option that you rely on for busy days — there's always a time and a place for fast food. Most of us also recognize that fast food isn't necessarily the healthiest option.

Considering the nutritional qualities of fast food often brings to mind greasy, fried meals that are dripping in fat. Perhaps you think of the bread and french fries as carbohydrate overload. One element a lot of people tend to glance over, however, is sodium. Fast-food meals tend to have incredible amounts of sodium, in quantities that may be shocking to customers. Some of the highest amounts of sodium aren't even in the obvious items like french fries, but in salads and breakfast sandwiches.

It's important to remember the effects of a high sodium diet include health issues like high blood pressure, which is concerning because it can lead to complications like a stroke or heart attack. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommends no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium per day, and many fast-food meals cut it pretty close. We dove into the nutrition facts at many popular fast-food restaurants to identify which menu items were the highest in sodium. Some you may expect, and others may be a total surprise.