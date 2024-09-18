Trader Joe's Viral Mini Tote Bags Are Finally Back

Trader Joe's is notable for some cult favorites, like its Two Buck Chuck (a wine under the Charles Shaw label). Then, there were the store's mini canvas tote bags, which caused such a viral craze (we're talking Stanley-tumbler-popular) earlier this year that some Trader Joe's super-fans were willing to spend hundreds of dollars to get their hands on them after the chain's stock dried up. Now, less than two weeks after Trader Joe's announced their return, the totes are officially back in stores for a limited time.

Following the latest release, a Reddit thread popped up, clamoring over the return of the totes. Users of the platform flooded into the comments, naming store locations where they had seen or purchased the bags.

The totes are an adorable mini version of Trader Joe's standard canvas bags and come in a variety of colors. At $2.99, these bags are a steal if you can get your hands on one in the store, since they're already hitting the resale market at jacked-up prices.