Trader Joe's Viral Mini Tote Bags Are Finally Back
Trader Joe's is notable for some cult favorites, like its Two Buck Chuck (a wine under the Charles Shaw label). Then, there were the store's mini canvas tote bags, which caused such a viral craze (we're talking Stanley-tumbler-popular) earlier this year that some Trader Joe's super-fans were willing to spend hundreds of dollars to get their hands on them after the chain's stock dried up. Now, less than two weeks after Trader Joe's announced their return, the totes are officially back in stores for a limited time.
Following the latest release, a Reddit thread popped up, clamoring over the return of the totes. Users of the platform flooded into the comments, naming store locations where they had seen or purchased the bags.
The totes are an adorable mini version of Trader Joe's standard canvas bags and come in a variety of colors. At $2.99, these bags are a steal if you can get your hands on one in the store, since they're already hitting the resale market at jacked-up prices.
What we know about the Trader Joe's mini tote relaunch
Trader Joe's mini tote bags are a 65% cotton and 35% polyester blend. They come in four varieties, which are light tan with navy, yellow, red, or forest green accents. Their petite size makes them ideal for picking up just a few items, with the company saying they can fit 12 apples (although we're sure you can shove a few of Trader Joe's unhealthier items in there, too).
Trader Joe's representatives said after the last launch that the company hadn't quite expected them to fly off of the shelves as quickly as they did. Hopefully, now that the chain has seen their explosive popularity, it will make a larger quantity to keep up with demand. Trader Joe's has also said it doesn't support the outrageously-priced resales of these totes and tries to prevent that when it can.
Similarly to the last launch, when some stores were reportedly capping the amount of mini totes sold per person, shoppers are already reporting varying limits at their local stores — from two per person to eight per person. Some lines were long, even spilling out of the door. Still, others commented that the buzz for the totes at their local stores was lackluster and they didn't have any trouble scoring one. Either way, if you're craving one of these cute mini totes, you'd better make moves sooner rather than later.