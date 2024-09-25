Mexican Chains That Have The Highest And Lowest Quality Food, According To Customers

While Mexican and Tex-Mex food is popular today and found just about everywhere, this was not always the case. In 1972, a cookbook, "The Cuisines of Mexico" by Diana Kennedy, made spicy, Mexican dishes accessible to American cooks, who were not accustomed to Mexican seasonings like chili peppers and cilantro. Today, there are limitless options for fast food, quick service, and dine-in Mexican, and Tex-Mex restaurants. Foods that were once unheard of in mainstream America, like barbacoa, are now commonplace. According to Pew Research, one in 10 American restaurants serve Mexican food.

However, some Mexican restaurants are better quality than others. And, some that used to be the favorite among diners have dropped in quality, while other new businesses are cropping up to take their place. The competition among quick-service Mexican food is higher than it has ever been. And this is amid consumers getting more sophisticated and knowledgeable about cultural dining. Foods like birria, which used to only be found in Mexico are becoming popular in places like New York City. So where can you get the best quality Mexican food around America? We looked to customers to find out.