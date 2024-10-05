10 Big Mistakes Everyone Makes With Canned Ham

Convenient and affordable, canned ham is one of those staples we love to hate. Ready to eat straight out of the can, the processed meat is a common go-to when we need a quick and versatile snack. Whether layered on a sandwich or tossed with eggs, canned ham is a practical choice, even though it may not be as glamorous as some other culinary ingredients.

Made from pork, canned ham is cured, vacuum-sealed in a tin, and cooked. The boneless meat is frequently packed in gelatin, which mixes with the meat's natural juices and cushions the product during handling. It's this preservation method that makes canned ham so shelf-stable. In fact, as long as it's unopened, the product can be kept in the pantry for years without spoiling, making it a convenient back up meal.

Although canned ham is a common pantry staple, many of us fail to make the most out of this versatile ingredient. Ready to find out how to take canned ham to the next level? Take a look at our list of the biggest mistakes everyone makes with canned ham — and how to avoid them!