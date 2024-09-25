False Facts About Maple Syrup You Thought Were True

People often say that the lighter the syrup, the better it tastes, but this isn't how it works. Different colors of maple syrup have their own flavors, but lighter doesn't necessarily mean better. It's more about your preferences and what you want to use the syrup for.

The lightest maple syrup is known as golden. It has a mild, delicate taste that doesn't come across as super mapley to some. If you're used to a robust maple flavor, you might even be disappointed with golden maple syrup. It's generally used for drizzling over desserts and other sweet treats or adding to salad dressings.

The next lightest is amber maple syrup. This has a medium golden color and a well-rounded flavor. It has more of that classic maple taste that most people are looking for. If you want syrup to pour over pancakes or drizzle onto French toast, this might be what you're looking for.

Next up is dark maple syrup — it has a much more robust maple flavor. Some people find it overwhelming for drizzling directly onto food, but plenty love it, so it's all about preference. That said, it's especially good for cooking and baking with because the maple flavor doesn't cook off when exposed to heat.

Finally, there's very dark maple syrup. It has a strong maple flavor that some find overwhelming for pouring over pancakes or desserts but, again, it's down to preference. It's commonly used by chefs and for commercial purposes, but it's becoming more popular for enjoying at home.