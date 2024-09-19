Forget Campaign Rallies! Michelle Obama Was Spotted Promoting Juice At Costco

Shoppers got the surprise of their lives on September 17 when they spotted none other than former first lady Michelle Obama inside a Livermore, California Costco. While Costco memberships come with plenty of benefits, it appears Obama's trip to the warehouse retail chain was more business than pleasure. A TikTok video from user @shakeandstirco2024 captured the former first lady showcasing a beverage called Plezi Fizz, a brand Obama co-founded in an effort to offer children healthy drinks that lack the high concentration of sugar found in soda and fruit juice (in case you didn't know, fruit juices aren't always as healthy as they claim to be). The drink also includes healthy additions like fiber, potassium, and other nutrients, which are largely absent in beverages marketed to children.

In the brief TikTok clip, Obama holds up a case of Plezi Fizz while the crowd snaps pictures. She also states during the video that Plezi Fizz is "a healthy drink" while also assuring onlookers that it "tastes good!" The scene's surreality definitely wasn't lost on TikTok commenters, with one person writing, "I would have thought I was hallucinating."