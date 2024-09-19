Forget Campaign Rallies! Michelle Obama Was Spotted Promoting Juice At Costco
Shoppers got the surprise of their lives on September 17 when they spotted none other than former first lady Michelle Obama inside a Livermore, California Costco. While Costco memberships come with plenty of benefits, it appears Obama's trip to the warehouse retail chain was more business than pleasure. A TikTok video from user @shakeandstirco2024 captured the former first lady showcasing a beverage called Plezi Fizz, a brand Obama co-founded in an effort to offer children healthy drinks that lack the high concentration of sugar found in soda and fruit juice (in case you didn't know, fruit juices aren't always as healthy as they claim to be). The drink also includes healthy additions like fiber, potassium, and other nutrients, which are largely absent in beverages marketed to children.
In the brief TikTok clip, Obama holds up a case of Plezi Fizz while the crowd snaps pictures. She also states during the video that Plezi Fizz is "a healthy drink" while also assuring onlookers that it "tastes good!" The scene's surreality definitely wasn't lost on TikTok commenters, with one person writing, "I would have thought I was hallucinating."
Healthy beverage brand totally on-trend for Obama
During her time in the White House, Michelle Obama was passionate about improving children's health through her Let's Move initiative. Along with encouraging kids to partake in regular physical activity, Let's Move also focused on the importance of a nutrient-rich, wholesome diet. It's clear that the initiative has become an important part of Obama's legacy based on her association with Plezi Fizz. Healthy eating even seems to run in the family — many of former President Barack Obama's preferred foods fall into the wholesome category (although he has been known to enjoy a juicy burger on occasion).
As for Plezi Fizz, the beverage is available in kid-friendly flavors like cherry limeade, lemon lime squeeze, and strawberry lemonade. The company also offers a variety of juice box flavors, which are a childhood staple for many; these include blueberry blast, orange smash, tropical fruit punch, and apple splash. Acknowledging that children can't live on soft drinks alone, Plezi Fizz also encourages children to drink water and stresses that its products are intended for children aged 6 and older.