Cracker Barrel Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie Review: Cracker Barrel Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie Review: Your New Favorite Comfort Dish

If you're anything like me, seeing that Cracker Barrel had a new Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie available was kind of exciting. I honestly can't think of any non-British restaurant I've been to with a shepherd's pie on the menu. So it's certainly something special. Plus, adding the chain's famous hashbrown casserole to the mix sounded like an especially promising variation.

A representative of Cracker Barrel told us that the Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd's Pie has been nearly selling out because it's become so popular. But would it live up to the hype? I had to test it to find out. After all, who could resist a shepherd's pie with a hashbrown casserole topping? It looks like it combines several beloved menu items in a new, more sophisticated, and appetizing way than the popular KFC Famous Bowl does.

So, I headed over to Cracker Barrel to find out what all the fuss was about with this new fall menu item. I wanted to see if I'd really get it in a skillet like in the promotional pictures, how it looked, and (most importantly) how it tasted. But before I give you my honest review of it, I wanted to give you some more information, like where and when to get it, what to expect from it, and nutritional information. I think you need the whole picture to decide whether it's worth a try.