The Worst Secrets Of Walmart Exposed

It's a truth universally acknowledged that our phones are listening in on our conversations, but what about Walmart? Back in July 2018, Walmart patented an audio surveillance technology patent titled "Listening to the Frontend." The idea was that Walmart would add sensors to the cashier area to collect audio data. In other words, it would give the store the ability to hear everything that goes down at the checkout.

As per Walmart, this wasn't about listening in on its employees and customers. The patent claimed that it had more to do with improving employee efficiency, guest satisfaction, and cost-cutting. "We're always thinking about new concepts and ways that will help us further enhance how we serve customers, but we don't have any further details to share on these patents at this time," a spokesperson told Buzzfeed.

Regardless, people had some not-so-positive takes on the patent. "When does it cross the line between data efficiency and an outright invasion of privacy?" Neil Stern, then a senior partner at retail consulting firm McMillanDoolittle, told the Washington Post at the time. Questions were also raised about whether Walmart would actually tell people if they were being recorded (something Walmart insisted it would) and the ethics of doing so. While Walmart has never confirmed if it actually introduced the technology into its stores, the idea of it even possibly eavesdropping wasn't taken lightly.