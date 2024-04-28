Walmart Food Items You Can't Find In The US

Walmart has become a household name in nearly every U.S. city, boasting budget-friendly shopping across a sweeping array of products. The massive chain offers essentials for the whole family, including everything from a grocery section to its own branded lines of clothing and household items.Outside of the U.S., there are Walmarts in 18 other countries, each with its own unique inventory of culturally specific products.

Perhaps the most famous of these are the Walmarts in China, which garnered attention online for selling bizarre collections of live animals and cuts of meat that wouldn't quite be at home in American stores. These international locations cater to the tastes of their local shoppers, resulting in some unusual finds that either aren't common or in some cases, aren't allowed to be marketed in the same way for patrons in the United States. Ranging from the oddly unique to the controversial, your next Walmart excursion probably won't include any of the following products.