Hormel's Black Label Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bacon : A Bizarre Symphony Of Cinnamon And Salt

What's better than a thick crispy slice of bacon, you ask? One doused in cinnamon and sugar ... or at least that's the reasoning from bacon brand Hormel. The pork giant is introducing a very bold and a bit of an oddball flavored bacon this fall. This time, the bacon comes seasoned with the flavor of the breakfast bowl favorite, Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Hormel explains that the bacon is rubbed with "Cinnadust" and then left overnight to allow each thick slice to become fully infused with its flavor. This eccentric new flavor is designed to be enjoyed around the clock, no matter the time of day.

The release of Hormel's new Thick Cut Black Label Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bacon left me reeling as my emotions hovered somewhere between hesitancy and excitement. Is Hormel's Thick Cut Black Label Cinnamon Toast Crunch Bacon everything readers might expect? Keep reading, as I'm offering up the sizzling details on this fascinating new release, including when and where you'll find it, how much it costs, how healthy it is, and of course, how it tastes.