The 6 Lowest Quality Bacon Brands And 5 Highest Quality Brands To Look Out For

Bacon lovers, rejoice! There's nothing like a good hearty slice of sizzling pork to top your favorite breakfast sandwich or to enjoy as a sidekick to a fluffy stack of maple-smothered pancakes first thing in the a.m. That's why we've scouted the highest and lowest quality bacon brands out there and have put them in a curated list so you can spend more time munching and less time worrying about wasted money. As most of you bacon connoisseurs out there know, there is such a thing as really bad bacon. Whether it's utterly flavorless, is hard to separate, or cooks up into virtually very little meat, there's really nothing more disappointing than knowing you've copped a shoddy package of bacon.

In this post, we're breaking down the details of some of the highest and lowest quality bacon brands available on the market. From popular labels to a few obscure grabs, we're hoping to dish the deets in such a way that you'll be thanking us the next time you're on the hunt for fresh and yummy bacon at your local grocer.

So, sit back and buckle up. We're prepared to smack you with the sizzling reviews from customers just like you on one of America's favorite breakfast meats. Let's dig in.