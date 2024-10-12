Fresh Tarragon And Peach Chicken Salad Sandwich Recipe

Fresh tarragon is a wonderful herb with a unique flavor that perfectly complements the peaches in this chicken salad recipe, but it is not the widely available herb in U.S. supermarkets. If fresh tarragon isn't on the rack at your local grocery store, don't worry — you have some options for replacements.

For starters, you can replace the fresh tarragon with dried tarragon. While the flavor of dried herbs is not quite the same as fresh, dried tarragon will still carry that delightful, licorice flavor that is so wonderful in this recipe. When replacing fresh herbs with dried, it is important to note that dried herbs are more potent. As a general rule, replace the amount of fresh herbs that a recipe calls for with around one-third the amount of dried herbs.

Another option for replacing fresh tarragon is to substitute fennel fronds or chervil. While these are also not particularly common herbs in many supermarkets, they both taste similar to fresh tarragon and would make a great substitute.

For an easy-to-find replacement, fresh basil is the way to go. The flavor is quite different from fresh tarragon, but basil is widely available and also pairs wonderfully with peaches. While it won't taste quite the same, you will still end up with a chicken salad that's packed with summer flavors.