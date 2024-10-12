Recipes Dish Type Sandwich and Wrap Recipes

Fresh Tarragon And Peach Chicken Salad Sandwich Recipe

tarragon peach chicken salad sandwich A.J. Forget/Mashed
By A.J. Forget

If you're tired of the same old chicken salad, this recipe is for you. Chicken salad, when not done properly, is a bland, boring, forgettable sandwich. This tarragon and peach chicken salad sandwich is anything but. We bring together a diverse medley of ingredients to produce what may be the perfect summer sandwich. It's easy to put together and bursting with the flavors of the season.

The base of the chicken salad in this recipe is just diced, cooked chicken, creamy mayonnaise, and a tangy touch of white wine vinegar. Things start to get interesting beyond the base. Crisp celery, pungent red onion, and nutty toasted pecans add layers of flavor and texture. But, what makes this chicken salad sandwich truly unique is the combination of fresh tarragon and diced peaches. The mild, licorice flavor of fresh tarragon adds an herbal complexity to the sandwich, while the diced peaches add pops of sweetness and take this sandwich to the next level.

Gather the chicken salad ingredients

tarragon peach chicken salad ingredients A.J. Forget/Mashed

For this recipe, you will need diced, cooked chicken, mayonnaise, white wine vinegar, fresh tarragon, toasted pecans, red onion, celery, and peaches. Once you have gathered these ingredients together, you are only a few minutes away from a delicious, summery chicken salad sandwich.

Step 1: Place the chicken in a bowl

bowl of diced chicken A.J. Forget/Mashed

Place the diced chicken in a mixing bowl.

Step 2: Add the mayo, vinegar, and herbs

pouring vinegar into chicken salad A.J. Forget/Mashed

Stir in the mayonnaise, white wine vinegar, and tarragon.

Step 3: Mix in the rest

bowl of chicken salad with peaches A.J. Forget/Mashed

Next, add the celery, onion, pecans, and peaches. Mix until uniformly distributed.

Step 4: Season

grinding pepper into chicken salad A.J. Forget/Mashed

Add salt and pepper, to taste.

Step 5: Serve

chicken salad on lettuce and bread A.J. Forget/Mashed

Serve on bread with lettuce for a sandwich, or make a simple salad by placing a scoop of the chicken salad on a bed of lettuce.

Alongside either leftover chicken or a store-bought rotisserie chicken, this easy chicken salad recipe highlights the summer flavors of peach and tarragon.
Prep Time
10
minutes
Cook Time
0
minutes
Servings
6
Servings
Ingredients
  • 3 cups diced boneless, skinless chicken breast, cooked
  • ½ cup mayonnaise
  • ½ teaspoon white wine vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped tarragon
  • ¼ cup finely diced celery
  • ¼ cup finely diced red onion
  • ¼ cup chopped toasted pecans
  • 2 medium peaches, large dice
  • Salt and pepper, to taste
Optional Ingredients
  • Bread, for serving
  • Lettuce, for serving
Directions
  1. Place the diced chicken in a mixing bowl.
  2. Stir in the mayonnaise, white wine vinegar, and tarragon.
  3. Next, add the celery, onion, pecans, and peaches. Mix until uniformly distributed.
  4. Add salt and pepper, to taste.
  5. Serve on bread with lettuce for a sandwich, or make a simple salad by placing a scoop of the chicken salad on a bed of lettuce.
Can I make this chicken salad recipe using rotisserie chicken?

chicken salad sandwich in hand A.J. Forget/Mashed

Chicken salad is a wonderful way to whip up a quick, delicious lunch with leftovers from the fridge. In this recipe, we call for diced, cooked chicken to make up the bulk of the salad, but what is the best source for that chicken?

Rotisserie chicken is one of the easiest ways to get this recipe on the table quickly. Many grocery stores offer rotisserie chickens for surprisingly low prices, and dicing up the breasts of those roasted chickens is a great way to whip up a chicken salad without needing to warm up the house by turning on the stove or oven for even a second.

If rotisserie chickens aren't your speed, this recipe works great with just about any leftover chicken. If you have a bit of roast or grilled chicken from the night before, just dice it up and you're good to go. If you have a couple chicken breasts in the refrigerator that need to be cooked, just give them a quick poach, and you're all set. However you choose to make this recipe, it's sure to turn out great.

What can I use as a substitute for tarragon?

tarragon peach chicken salad A.J. Forget/Mashed

Fresh tarragon is a wonderful herb with a unique flavor that perfectly complements the peaches in this chicken salad recipe, but it is not the widely available herb in U.S. supermarkets. If fresh tarragon isn't on the rack at your local grocery store, don't worry — you have some options for replacements.

For starters, you can replace the fresh tarragon with dried tarragon. While the flavor of dried herbs is not quite the same as fresh, dried tarragon will still carry that delightful, licorice flavor that is so wonderful in this recipe. When replacing fresh herbs with dried, it is important to note that dried herbs are more potent. As a general rule, replace the amount of fresh herbs that a recipe calls for with around one-third the amount of dried herbs.

Another option for replacing fresh tarragon is to substitute fennel fronds or chervil. While these are also not particularly common herbs in many supermarkets, they both taste similar to fresh tarragon and would make a great substitute.

For an easy-to-find replacement, fresh basil is the way to go. The flavor is quite different from fresh tarragon, but basil is widely available and also pairs wonderfully with peaches. While it won't taste quite the same, you will still end up with a chicken salad that's packed with summer flavors.

