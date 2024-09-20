Kodiak Cakes Waffles Sold At Costco Are Being Recalled

According to a letter from Kodiak Cakes, LLC, a product recall is affecting Costco locations in the Midwest. Per the letter, which was provided to Costco customers to alert them to the issue, certain packages of Kodiak Cakes Buttermilk & Vanilla Power Waffles may contain plastic film that could prove harmful if consumed. This voluntary recall affects consumers in several states, including Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, and Iowa.

Here's what consumers should know about the affected products: Recalled 40-count packages of Kodiak Cakes Power Waffles Buttermilk & Vanilla will have UPC code 705599019203, a use-by date of January 10, 2026, and would have been sold between July 15 and August 25, 2024. However, only packages with lot code 24193-WL4 and a time stamp of 12:00-23:00 are included in the recall. Fortunately, no customers have experienced health issues as a result of the possible presence of plastic in the product. For the benefit of members, Costco features a recall section on its website, and customers are encouraged to check it regularly.