Kodiak Cakes Waffles Sold At Costco Are Being Recalled
According to a letter from Kodiak Cakes, LLC, a product recall is affecting Costco locations in the Midwest. Per the letter, which was provided to Costco customers to alert them to the issue, certain packages of Kodiak Cakes Buttermilk & Vanilla Power Waffles may contain plastic film that could prove harmful if consumed. This voluntary recall affects consumers in several states, including Ohio, Wisconsin, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Kansas, Nebraska, Missouri, and Iowa.
Here's what consumers should know about the affected products: Recalled 40-count packages of Kodiak Cakes Power Waffles Buttermilk & Vanilla will have UPC code 705599019203, a use-by date of January 10, 2026, and would have been sold between July 15 and August 25, 2024. However, only packages with lot code 24193-WL4 and a time stamp of 12:00-23:00 are included in the recall. Fortunately, no customers have experienced health issues as a result of the possible presence of plastic in the product. For the benefit of members, Costco features a recall section on its website, and customers are encouraged to check it regularly.
What to do if you have a recalled product
After its appearance on Shark Tank, Kodiak Cakes experienced quite a bit of success, and the company's products ultimately found their way to store shelves. While this recent issue is not likely to rank among the biggest food recalls in Costco history, such as the 2023 recall of Kirkland Signature organic strawberries due to a hepatitis A outbreak, shoppers are encouraged to take the proper steps if they have a recalled Kodiak product in their homes. According to the letter from Kodiak Cakes, customers with recalled products can take them back to the Costco location where they purchased them for a full refund.
Kodiak Cakes also welcomes consumers to contact the company directly with any questions or concerns. You can reach the company by phone at 801-328-4067 or email the business at flapjacks@kodiakcakes.com. The company states, "The quality, safety and integrity of our products is our number one priority at Kodiak. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this has caused you."