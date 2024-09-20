Ina Garten Opens Up About Childhood Abuse In New Memoir

Content warning: Please note that this story discusses childhood abuse.

In her new memoir, "Be Ready When the Luck Happens," which will be released on October 1, celebrity chef of "Barefoot Contessa" fame Ina Garten reveals painful details about her childhood, characterizing it as lonely and fearful. In an interview with People, Garten said that her parents, Charles and Florence Rosenberg, were emotionally and physically abusive to her and her brother in their childhoods. In a different People interview last year, Garten also shared that the reason she never had children is, at least partly, because of her childhood experience: "It was nothing I wanted to recreate," she explained.

In the more recent interview, Garten said her father — who she said would hit her and pull her hair — terrified her as she was growing up. "I literally remember thinking he would kill me if I did something," Garten said. She recalls hiding from the abuse in her bedroom, where she spent most of her time alone.

Garten also said her mother was unsupportive and overbearing. She wasn't even allowed to decorate her room the way she wanted, with her mother saying it would "turn out badly," something Garten said she heard often from her mom. "She really didn't know how to have a relationship," Garten told People, "which is why I think, as I've gotten older, having relationships is so important to me."

If you or someone you know may be the victim of child abuse, please contact the Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.